Centerton wants residents to vote on sales tax extension to pay for community center

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the population of Centerton grows, city officials are looking to bring new amenities to the area through a community center, and they’re asking the community to help pay for it.

“I think it’d be nice to bring everybody as a community together,” said Tiffany Tag, Centerton resident for four years.

She says she currently has to drive to Bentonville to go to the gym and for her kids to play sports.

“We utilize the Bentonville one if when we can, but we have to pay out-of-city taxes for that one,” said Tag.

Tag says she wants her family to be able to run, swim and play basketball closer to home. When she heard there was a plan to bring a community center to Centerton, she was all for it.

“It’s going to be close, which will be nice because it’s fun to get the kids out, especially with the pool in the winter because we’re from California originally, and we used to be able to swim all season long and the kids miss it,” said Tag.

“We are proposing a 50,000 square foot community center on property and the city owns just west of this location off of Keller Road,” said Mayor Bill Edwards of Centerton.

He says he’s heard from citizens like Tag for years, who want more amenities as the community continues to grow. That’s why he’s decided to bring the idea of adding a community center in Centerton with the help of the one-cent sales tax extension. This will go towards paying for the community center.

Voters will decide on that extension on March 5. Edwards says the sales tax has already been in place for years, so residents won’t see any change.

“We have enough capital now that we can ask for additional funds with no increase in taxes whatsoever,” said Edwards.

The community center will include gyms, community rooms and indoor and outdoor pools, something Centerton resident, Kynzy Perryman looks forward to.

“The pool has always been, I love the water, so I will be in that pool a lot,” said Perryman.

Perryman also says she hopes this could be a way to bring more of the community together.

“This community room is going to maybe bring the community even closer because there’s going to be something in Centerton that everybody can be a part of,” said Perryman.

You can find out more information about future public input meetings here.

