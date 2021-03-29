Centerville couple charged in domestic incident

Keith Gushard, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 29—A Centerville husband and wife have preliminary hearings next month for allegedly assaulting each other and threatening each other with a shotgun during a fight last week at the couple's home.

Dean Matthew Coyle and Janette Marie Coyle, each age 48 and of 40002 Gilson St., were arrested and charged Thursday by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.

Police allege the couple got into a verbal argument at their home that turned physical, but what happened next between the couple varies.

According to the arrest affidavit police filed against Dean Coyle, Janette Coyle told police that Dean came at her, pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at her and stated he was going to kill her. The affidavit said Janette was able to jump on Dean's back as he approached and him dropped the shotgun. Dean then left the residence and went to another location to call police, the affidavit said.

In the arrest affidavit police filed against Janette, Dean told police that Janette pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at him and said she was going to kill him. Dean told police that he attempted to remove the shotgun from Janette's hand and was hit in the right cheek by the gun's muzzle, the affidavit said. Dean then left the residence as Janette was retrieving a rifle, the affidavit said.

The Coyles each were charged by state police with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. They were arraigned Thursday night before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino acting for Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.

Dean was ordered held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond while Janette was ordered held in the county jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Dean was released on bond Friday while Janette remains held in lieu of bond, according to Crawford County Correctional Facility records.

The Coyles face separate preliminary hearings on their respective charges April 8 before Nicols.

Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Malta tightens COVID restrictions to prevent Easter surge

    Malta limited the number of people who can meet in public spaces to two on Sunday as it seeks to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases over Easter. Prime Minister Robert Abela said measures introduced earlier in March, including the closing of schools and restaurants, had proven effective, but although the number of new cases has been going down, this was not the time to ease restrictions. Abela also said that all travellers to Malta will, from Monday, be required to produce a negative test result for the virus taken not more than 72 hours before departure.

  • 35 of Lady Gaga's most iconic red-carpet looks of all time

    Lady Gaga has been a fashion chameleon ever since she rose to fame back in 2008. Here are some of her most daring, bold, and delightful outfits.

  • Bear cubs in California are developing an unexplained illness that makes them friendly and not afraid of people

    California officials describe picking a young black bear showing "dog-like" behaviour, and jumped into a residents' open car trunk.

  • Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

    A few key Senate Democrats don't appear willing to end the legislative filibuster, leaving most of President Biden's legislative priorities at the far edge of probability. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thinks he may have found "a magical parliamentary trick" to get Democrats at least one more legislative win in the 50-50 Senate, Politico reports. It involves budget reconciliation and an obscure section of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act. "If you know one thing about the arcane subject of budget reconciliation, it's that it can be used to pass legislation through the Senate with just 51 votes," and "if you know two things, it's the simple majority rule and that reconciliation can be used only once every fiscal year," Politico explains. Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion stimulus package through the unused fiscal 2021 budget, meaning they can use reconciliation one more time this year, with the 2022 budget. But if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with Schumer's interpretation of Section 304 of the 1974 budget law, Democrats can amend last year's budget to pass more legislation through reconciliation. "It's not clear how many additional reconciliation opportunities this theory would open up," Axios reports, but it would add at least one more shot at sidestepping the filibuster this year alone. "No final decision has been made on the legislative strategy," a Schumer aide told Axios. "Schumer wants to maximize his options to allow Senate Democrats multiple pathways to advance President Biden's Build Back Better agenda." If Democrats do pursue the Section 304 strategy, "the Senate parliamentarian will once again be the most powerful person in Washington," Politico reports. "It goes without saying that this is a bizarre way to govern. Nobody would design a system like this, where to pass even popular legislation senators seek to game a rickety budgeting process and the most important Hill staffers are now the experts on these arcane rules devised in 1974 for the purpose of deficit reduction." You can read the relevant portion of Section 304 at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesTrump, in a tuxedo, regales Mar-a-Lago wedding party with complaints about Biden, losing the electionIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • Suez Canal: Ever Given container ship 'partially refloated'

    Salvage teams have partially freed the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, almost a week after the grounded vessel blocked the major transit route. Leth Agencies, the canal’s service provider, reported the breakthrough early on Monday, saying it had been "partially refloated". The firm said it was awaiting confirmation of the refloating from the Suez Canal Authority. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority that operates the waterway, also reported “good news”, according to the Wall Street Journal, saying that tugboats would keep working to ensure the vessel could begin moving again up the canal. “We are not finished yet, but it has moved,” he was quoted as saying. The maritime services provider Inchcape said the ship had been refloated at 4.30 am local time (0230 GMT) and was being secured, sharing an image that appeared to show the ship's stern had swung around, opening space in the canal.

  • Two teenage girls charged with murder after alleged carjacking, assault of UberEats driver in DC

    2 teens have been charged with murder after allegedly assaulting a man with a taser and killing him during an attempted car robbery, authorities say.

  • I-5 closed in Sacramento as CHP investigates freeway shooting

    The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of southbound I-5 from Arena Boulevard to Interstate 80. See more above.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide was asked to sing 'Danny Boy' for him in 2019, attorney says

    One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's former aides was asked to sing "Danny Boy" for him in 2019, her lawyer told the USA TODAY Network last week.

  • Ever Given, the giant ship blocking the Suez Canal, had another accident in 2019 when it crashed into a small ferry in Germany

    The Suez Canal blockage is not the first accident for the big boat, and winds were also named as the cause in the 2019 incident.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesTrump, in a tuxedo, regales Mar-a-Lago wedding party with complaints about Biden, losing the electionIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Lil Nas X fires back after taking heat over his exclusive 'Satan Shoe' that contains drops of human blood

    South Dakota's governor slammed the shoe, which is a collaboration with the brand MSCHF, saying, "We are in a fight for the soul of our nation."

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington residence over 2 months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN it was "unclear" why the renovations were still ongoing, but Harris is said to be "bothered" by the delay.

  • Lakers beat Magic while waiting for Andre Drummond to arrive

    After signing center Andre Drummond on Sunday, the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 96-93 behind Dennis Schroder (24 points) and Kyle Kuzma (21 points).

  • No 'consistent rationale': Why vaccinations are open to all in some states and not others

    The states that have moved first to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines aren't necessarily the best at getting shots in arms.

  • IKEA says it could have supply chain issues because of the Suez Canal blockage

    The international furniture chain has over 100 containers atop the ship stuck in the Suez Canal, according to Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

  • Biden admin remakes vaccine strategy after mass vaccination sites fizzle

    The federal government has found that Americans prefer vaccination at pharmacies over expensive mega-sites.