Centerville couple charged in domestic incident

Mar. 29—A Centerville husband and wife have preliminary hearings next month for allegedly assaulting each other and threatening each other with a shotgun during a fight last week at the couple's home.

Dean Matthew Coyle and Janette Marie Coyle, each age 48 and of 40002 Gilson St., were arrested and charged Thursday by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.

Police allege the couple got into a verbal argument at their home that turned physical, but what happened next between the couple varies.

According to the arrest affidavit police filed against Dean Coyle, Janette Coyle told police that Dean came at her, pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at her and stated he was going to kill her. The affidavit said Janette was able to jump on Dean's back as he approached and him dropped the shotgun. Dean then left the residence and went to another location to call police, the affidavit said.

In the arrest affidavit police filed against Janette, Dean told police that Janette pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at him and said she was going to kill him. Dean told police that he attempted to remove the shotgun from Janette's hand and was hit in the right cheek by the gun's muzzle, the affidavit said. Dean then left the residence as Janette was retrieving a rifle, the affidavit said.

The Coyles each were charged by state police with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. They were arraigned Thursday night before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino acting for Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.

Dean was ordered held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond while Janette was ordered held in the county jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Dean was released on bond Friday while Janette remains held in lieu of bond, according to Crawford County Correctional Facility records.

The Coyles face separate preliminary hearings on their respective charges April 8 before Nicols.

Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.