Centerville getting ready to host next weekend’s Fall Fest
The City of Centerville is getting ready for this year’s Fall Fest.
The City of Centerville is getting ready for this year’s Fall Fest.
X users will soon no longer be able to make posts viewable only to a smaller group of friends.
The Twins are one game away from joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
Week 3 is upon us! Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy viewer guide is Yahoo's very own Dan Titus. The two go through each game this weekend and identify the matchups you need to binge, stream and skip.
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
People with diabetes have to monitor their blood sugar levels regularly by pricking their skin. Among them is a South Korean company called HME Square, which uses photoacoustics to test glucose levels noninvasively. HME Square was founded in 2020 by Yoonho Khang, who previously worked in semiconductors at Samsung companies for 20 years, and Sooah Im, a medical doctor.
Zelensky's second visit to Washington since the Russian invasion began was more fraught than the first.
It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.
It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
TikTok is testing a new feature that integrates Google Search into its own in-app search results. The test, spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, shows a small box midway down TikTok's search page that invites users to search for the same terms on Google. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the Google Search feature is one of the third-party integrations the app is currently testing in some markets.
Rumors surfaced earlier this month that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were hanging out. Here's what we know about their possible romance.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform that helps e-commerce companies build AI-powered customer service agents. Founded in 2017, Redwood City, California-based Airkit was created by Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who sold a previous big data startup called RelateIQ to Salesforce for $390 million in 2014. In its original guise, Airkit was a self-serve customer engagement platform that allowed businesses to integrate data silos and help with use cases such as onboarding new users.
Filmmaking duo Adil & Bilall share why they "think about 'Batgirl' every day."
Make roadside woes a thing of the past — get pumped up and on your way in minutes.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 4 college football games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case episode.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.
Shiny hair = that old money drip you're looking for.
'More than a sweater; it’s an experience,' wrote one of over 17,000 five-star fans. At nearly 50% off, it's a must.
"This is what dads do after saying they don’t want the dog."