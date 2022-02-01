Centerville High School students sentenced in campus gun threat case

Feb. 1—Two Centerville High School students admitting to felony gun charges on campus have been given suspended juvenile sentences and placed on probation.

Court records show both teens were ordered to serve a minimum of six months in the Ohio Department of Youth Services after a Dec. 3 incident involving what police said was unloaded rifle on school grounds and a related social media threat.

But Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi, who handed down those sentences, lifted them "so long as and upon the condition that" the pair comply "with all court orders," documents state.

Capizzi outlined a series of steps both teens are ordered to undergo, court records show.

"If preventive services are not effective, removal from the home and foster care placement could become the planned arrangement for the juvenile," Capizzi wrote.

A 15-year-old female was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, and a 16-year-old male faced one count of conveyance of deadly weapon in a school safety zone, a fifth-degree felony, according to court documents.

The female's probation is for one year while the male's is for six months, records show.

Centerville police said the two were arrested after the empty rifle was found in a vehicle and a photo of the weapon was posted on Snapchat, along with a threat.

The incident happened a few days after a Nov. 30 deadly shooting at a Michigan school.

Centerville police said arrests were made within 20 minutes and "there was never any imminent threat to the staff and students of CHS," Superintendent Tom Henderson stated in a letter sent to families.

At the end of the respective probations, each teen will be monitored for 18 months, during which they will be "under the control" of the court.

Both must successfully complete counseling "as directed by probation and/or parents" and submit a DNA sample, Capizzi said.

Meanwhile, a Kettering schools gun case county Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. called a "serious threat" has been continued until Feb. 23, according to court records.

A Van Buren Middle School eighth-grader was 13 when Kettering police said he made a statement to other students Dec. 16 that he was "going to be the future shooter" at the school, KPD records show.

Heck said last month the male student — now 14 — faces a felony after police said they would seek an inducing panic charge. But records filed Jan. 26 in juvenile court did state a specific charge.

The teen's electronic home monitoring is being continued, records show.

Police said the teen was suspended. Kettering City Schools "can't comment on the discipline of a specific student" but the issue "is being handled according to board policy," district spokeswoman Kari Basson has said.