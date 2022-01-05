Centerville High School teens admit to charges in campus gun crimes

Jan. 5—Two Centerville High School students facing felonies after arrests involving a gun incident on campus have admitted to the crimes, court records show.

The admissions came from a 15-year-old female charged with making a terroristic threat and a 16-year-old male facing one count of conveyance of deadly weapon in a school safety zone, according to court documents.

Both students involved in the Dec. 3 incident have had electronic home monitoring previously ordered by Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi terminated and are "delinquent...as alleged in the complaint," records state.

Both teens appeared in court Dec. 23 are set to return Jan. 18, according to records. A message left with Centerville City Schools today was not immediately returned.

Police said the arrests came after an unloaded rifle was found in a vehicle and a photo of the weapon was posted on Snapchat, along with a threat.

The incident happened after a Nov. 30 deadly shooting at a Michigan school.

Centerville police said arrests were made within 20 minutes and "there was never any imminent threat to the staff and students of CHS," according to a Dec. 4 letter Superintendent Tom Henderson sent to families.

Nonetheless, the arrests were part of the CPD's zero-tolerance policy for threats and "undue panic," Centerville Officer John Davis said.

The CHS rifle confiscation was the first time in several years a weapon was discovered on school grounds in the district, Davis said.