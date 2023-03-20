Centerville to hold free shredding event to help protect resident’s I.D.

The City of Centerville wants to help residents protect themself from identity theft with a free shredding event next month.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says cases of identity theft have skyrocketed during the pandemic, according to a release from the city.

In 2020, 2.1 million incidents of identity theft were reported. That’s twice as many as in 2019.

From 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, residents will be able to shred documents containing personal information.

The shredding event will be held at the Routsong Funeral Home, Inc., 81 N. Main St. in Centerville.

Popular items to dispose of include:

Credit card statements

Old checks

IRS tax returns

Participants can bring up to five boxes or bags of documents to be shredded at the event. Officials say if you have more than five bundles, you are welcome to go through the line again.

The first 350 cars in line are guaranteed shredding and others will have materials shredded dependent on the truck’s capacity.

The city asks for documents to be removed from binders.



