Centerville LCNB National Bank robbery suspect who claimed to have bomb indicted

Jul. 16—A 47-year-old man indicted Thursday is accused of robbing the Centerville LCNB National Bank with what he said was a bomb strapped to him.

Christopher M. Truett is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for robbery and unlawful possession of a hoax weapon of mass destruction.

The robbery was reported at 10:30 a.m. July 9 at the bank at 9605 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, also state Route 48. The Dayton Bomb Squad was called because the robber left an object behind that he said contained an explosive. Centerville police spokesman John Davis did not specify what the suspect left before he fled the bank on foot.

Police later discovered the suspect left the area in a Toyota FJ Cruiser, and numerous tips led police to identify the suspect as Truett, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court, which handles court services for Centerville.

Truett was found at the Hawthorne Suites in Miami Twp., where an FJ Cruiser that belonged to Truett's girlfriend was in the parking lot, court records show.

"The girlfriend advised he borrowed the vehicle earlier in the day. He told her he needed to make a withdrawal at the bank to pay the rent at the hotel," the affidavit stated.

At the hotel, police found clothing worn by the robber. Truett "confessed to the bank robbery," after he was read his Miranda warnings and was interviewed, according to the affidavit.

Truett is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his July 9 arrest.