Centerville man accused of dealing cocaine sentenced

Jul. 15—A Centerville man accused of dealing cocaine was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison.

A U.S. District Court judge in Dayton sentenced 31-year-old Jermaine Treadwell to 57 months for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute it, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker's office.

During a May 2021 search of Treadwell's residence, officers found more than 13 grams of cocaine, a scale, drug cutting agents, ammunition, multiple guns, approximately $17,000 and the key to a storage unit, according to a press release. Officers reportedly found $60,000, a scale, cutting agents and a kilogram hydraulic press during a search of the storage unit.

Treadwell pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The FBI's Southern Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, which includes the FBI, Dayton and Trotwood police departments and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, investigated the case.