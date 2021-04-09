Centerville man accused of ramming car into Ned Peppers indicted

Apr. 9—A Centerville man was indicted Thursday after he was accused of ramming a car into the front of Ned Peppers last month in Dayton.

Phillip Michael Logan Jr., 34, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for vandalism and a misdemeanor assault charge.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall previously said it appeared that Logan on March 29 intentionally hit the front of the bar at 419 E. Fifth St. in Dayton's Oregon District and then threw a sidewalk sign that hit a bystander, causing a hand laceration.

Witnesses told police that Logan was driving a silver 2003 Honda Civic east on East Fifth Street when he came to an abrupt stop in front of Ned Peppers. "The vehicle then pulled forward and completed a U-turn in the middle of East Fifth Street. The vehicle then drive westbound onto the sidewalk and sped into the open front doors of Ned Peppers establishment," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Logan also was reportedly "shouting incoherent, rambling thoughts," the affidavit stated.

He remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his March 29 arrest.

Logan also is facing charges stemming from a March 29 hit-and-run crash on state Route 741 in Miami Twp. shortly before the Ned Peppers incident.

He is pleading not guilty to failing to stop after an accident as well as minor misdemeanor traffic violations for not maintaining assured clear distance ahead and driving in marked lanes, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records, which also show that Logan was an uninsured motorist.

Logan was driving a silver Honda Civic south on state Route 741 near Cindy Drive when he sideswiped a Ford Escape as he passed it, according to a Miami Twp. Police Department crash report. Logan then hit the rear of a Chevrolet Impala and also sideswiped it while passing it on the left, the repot stated.

Logan's attorney on Tuesday filed a motion for a competency and sanity evaluation in that case, and he has a pretrial hearing scheduled for April 19 in Miamisburg Municipal Court.