Centerville man has already served 5 years of 17-year jail sentence

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Centerville man jailed since June 2018 has already served the two shorter of three sentences that total 17 years of incarceration and three years of probation.

Joshua R. Adams, 35, reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office that resulted in him pleading guilty to five felony charges spanning three cases. The plea agreement dismissed another eight felonies against Adams, according to Judge Gregory Horn's sentencing orders filed in the cases.

As stipulated in the plea agreement, Horn sentenced Adams to 15 years with three suspended for a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine in an April 2018 case. He received credit for 152 total days in that case, and if Adams receives maximum good-time credit, he would serve nine years of 12-year incarceration period.

Adams has already served the four-year sentence levied against him for a Level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine conviction. That December 2017 case also includes a concurrent one-year sentence for Adams' conviction on a Level 5 felony charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

A case filed during October 2017 resulted in concurrent one-year sentences after Adams pleaded guilty to battery of a public safety official and auto theft, both as Level 6 felonies. He also received enough credit to have already served that sentence.

Adams remains in the Wayne County Jail until he is transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction. He has been jailed since June 12, 2018, when Horn revoked Adams' bonds in the two 2017 cases. Adams had posted $2,000 of a $20,000 bond in his first case, a $50,000 surety bond in the second and a $100,000 surety bond in the third.

After Adams escaped capture April 14, 2018, he was eventually apprehended May 14, 2018, by SWAT team members in a West Tingler Road field. Adams had fled a traffic stop, driving south on the dead-end South West 21st Street until his vehicle became stuck in wet grass, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Adams ran into a wood line and was tracked to a stream before a K-9 lost his scent.

Officers seized 21.75 grams of methamphetamine, 9.86 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, pills and three firearms from Adams' vehicle, the affidavit said.

His previous arrest, Dec. 13, 2017, resulted when he was pulled over for failing to signal a lane change, according to an affidavit. In that instance, officers confiscated a handgun, 15 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of heroin and 34 grams of marijuana.

Officers had previously arrested Adams on Oct. 13, 2017, after a disturbance call at the National Road West Shell gas station, according to an affidavit. He was located at his mother's Kellam Road home with a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and he was accused of kicking two officers while being led to a police vehicle.

Adams has previous convictions for three counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of possession of marijuana and single counts of carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.

