Centerville man charged with attempted murder

Sep. 15—CENTERVILLE — Police arrested a man Monday they said attempted to kill a female victim during a domestic disturbance.

John Wayne Oposnow, 49, of Centerville, has been charged with attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

At 10:10 p.m. Monday, police responded to his residence in the 500 block of North 17th Street in Centerville for a domestic disturbance in progress.

According to court documents, Oposnow told arriving officers that nothing happened, but the victim reported that he had threatened to kill her.

Investigators say that Oposnow used a box cutter style knife and tried to stab the female victim, aiming for her throat, while she was sitting on the couch.

The victim was able to get control of the knife by kicking Oposnow.

Attempted murder is a class B felony and intimidation with a deadly weapon is a class C felony. If convicted of both charges, Oposnow faces up to 35 years in prison.

