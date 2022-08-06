Centerville man convicted in deadly Greene County crash

A Centerville man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter in connection to a fatal Greene County crash in April 2020.

Evidence showed that on April 19 2020, Jacob Entingh was driving a car with three passengers in Sugarcreek Township when he drove it into the t-intersection at nearly 100 miles per hour.

According to a release, Entingh then drove through a guardrail and struck a tree causing “catastrophic damage to the vehicle.”

The crash killed one passenger and two others had to be airlifted by medical helicopter to the hospital.

Troopers found 22-year-old Entingh standing in the street with an order of alcohol coming from him.

Entingh made various statements to police and medical personnel that he had ingested beer, LSD, and marijuana at various times prior to the crash, according to a release.

A jury convicted Entingh of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired.

He is currently in custody at the Greene County Jail and faces a maximum sentence of up to 18 years in prison.