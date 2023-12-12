Centerville man killed in vehicle collision on Route 8 in Bloomfield Township

CORRY — A Crawford County man was killed Monday morning when his car went out of control on Route 8 near Canadohta Lake and crashed into a truck, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The victim, identified by state police as Devon K. McWilliams, 23, of Centerville, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, which was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Monday on Route 8 near Dutch Hill Road in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.

According to troopers, McWilliams was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla heading south on Route 8 when the car went out of control and collided with a Mack truck that was traveling north on Route 8.

The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old Oil City man, was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital for treatment of possible injuries, state police in Corry reported.

Route 8 was closed between Hilton and Church/Lake roads while emergency crews were at the scene of the crash Monday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

