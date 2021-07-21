Centerville man recognized for confronting suspect, helping teen in mallet attack

Jul. 20—A Centerville man who confronted another man who was attacking a teenage girl with a mallet was awarded the 2021 Champion of Children Award.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. on Tuesday announced John Treon as the winner of the award, which recognizes someone who helped protect a child or has done work protecting children in the community.

Treon heard a 17-year-old girl's screams Sept. 24, 2020, when Johnny Hansen attacked her with a mallet on the Iron Horse Park trail in Centerville. Treon confronted and yelled at Hansen, who then fled. Treon helped the injured girl, Jemma Manley, to his home and called 911. She was taken to a local hospital, where she received nearly 100 stitches on her head, the prosecutor said.

"John didn't stop and consider the danger he might be placing himself in by confronting a younger and much larger man who had a weapon. He only knew that a young girl was being brutally attacked and needed help," Heck said. "Anyone willing to run towards and confront such a large weapon‐wielding individual is very brave. This is what a true Champion of Children does."

A Montgomery County grand jury in October indicted Hansen on six charges, including felonious assault, kidnaping and tampering with evidence. He pleaded guilty to all counts and in April was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison, according to court records.