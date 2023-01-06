Centerville man sentenced to jail, probation for exposing self to teen

Jan. 6—A Centerville man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to a teenage girl on two occasions in the county has been given jail time and probation totaling seven years by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Edward A. Beightol, 58, of the 1800 block of Stewart Road, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Mark Stevens on two counts of indecent exposure.

Stevens sentenced Beightol to serve five years of restrictive probation for one count of indecent exposure, which was graded as a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to five years in jail.

Stevens ordered Beightol to serve the first three months of the sentence in Crawford County jail in Saegertown without work release privileges followed by six months of house arrest/electronic monitoring with the remaining four years and three months on probation. Beightol also must undergo a child abuse response team evaluation.

Stevens ordered Beightol to serve two years of probation for the second count of indecent exposure, which was graded as a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in jail.

Stevens ordered Beightol to serve the sentences consecutively and that he pay a total of $200 in fines plus court costs.

Beightol pleaded guilty in county court in October to the charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police in connection with exposing himself to a teenage girl on two separate occasions in Bloomfield Township.

Beightol pleaded guilty in connection with driving a black minivan along Church Road in Bloomfield Township on April 9 and exposing himself.

According to court documents, Beightol drove up to a 16-year-old girl at 2:35 p.m. that day and had her come over to the window of the vehicle.

Beightol had his pants down and, upon the girl approaching, he exposed himself to the girl, according to the arrest affidavit. The girl pepper-sprayed Beightol and he then drove away westbound on Church Road, the affidavit said.

The girl told police it was the same van and man who had exposed himself to her on June 27, 2021, the affidavit said. The girl, who was 15 at that time, was traveling in a horse and buggy in that incident when the van drove up beside her, stopped, and a man got out and exposed himself, the affidavit said.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.