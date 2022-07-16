Centerville man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for cocaine charge

A Centerville man has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for planning to sell cocaine.

In May 2021, law enforcement that were a part of the Federal Bearuea of Investigations’ “Southern Ohio Safe Streets Task Force” searched the residence of 31-year-old Jermaine Treadwell.

Agents found more than 13 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, $17,000, multiple loaded guns and ammunition, according to a release.

Treadwell shared the residence with his girlfriend and three children.

Agents said they also found a key to a storage unit. Inside the unit, they found $60,000 and other drug paraphernalia.

Treadwell pleaded guilty on Oct. 14, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.







