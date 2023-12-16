Centerville open meetings case headed toward trial

Dec. 15—CENTERVILLE — A lawsuit brought against the Centerville Community School District over its handling of a guidance counselor facing allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student will proceed toward trial, a judge has ruled.

Judge Mark Kruse denied a motion for summary judgment by the school district, which had argued there weren't material differences in fact. His ruling moves the case toward a two-day bench trial scheduled to begin Jan. 10.

The Iowa Freedom of Information Council sued the district in May over a closed session the board held in February as it accepted the resignation of Ryan Hodges.

Hodges was a high school guidance counselor, child abuse investigator and head baseball coach at the district. He was placed on paid administrative leave in late November 2022 and was subjected to two levels of investigations, both finding evidence to support allegations he created a "hostile" environment and that his actions were "inappropriate," according to documents obtained and reported on by The Ottumwa Courier and other media.

The district has not publicly acknowledged the investigations or discussed their findings, and said Hodges' resignation is considered voluntary. The distinction is important, because under Iowa law resignations in lieu of termination require the government to explain the reasons and rationale for that decision.

The council, a nonprofit advocacy group for government transparency that has several funding members including the Ottumwa Courier, contends a February closed session the district held was illegal.

The district entered the closed session under the Iowa Code section for employee performance evaluations. Hodges had already signed a resignation and separation agreement by the time the closed session was held. The board approved the agreement following the closed session. The council argues in that instance, the closed session was illegal because Hodges had already offered a resignation, therefore it could not have pertained to the appointment, hiring or performance evaluation of any individual.

A court has allowed the council access to information regarding what was discussed during the closed session, but the court required the information be kept confidential. As a result, several filings containing arguments on the motion are sealed from public view.

Should the council prevail in the lawsuit, additional information about Hodges' resignation could become public, including information from the closed session. The district has said in court filings it believes it acted in accordance with Iowa law, and officials have said they were acting on advice they received at the time from the district's lawyers.

In his ruling, Kruse said issues remain that should be litigated during a trial. He did not rule on the merits of the council's arguments.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Appanoose County Courthouse.

Last month, the student involved in the matter filed a civil lawsuit against Hodges, his wife, the district and Indian Hills Community College.

