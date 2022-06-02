Centerville police asking for help identifying suspect accused of using stolen credit card

WHIO Staff

The Centerville Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card.

According to police, the suspect is wanted for the use of a stolen credit card at Walmart on Kingsridge Dr. in Miami Township.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Detective Ashley Beane at 937-428-4752 or the Confidential Tip Line at 937-433-6590.

