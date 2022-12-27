Centerville Police in need of help ID’ing theft suspect
The Centerville Police Department is requesting help from the public to identify the pictured subject.
>> TRENDING: 94-year-old man beaten, robbed on Christmas Eve; reward offered for info leading to arrest
The picture subject is wanted in connection to a theft that occurred at a business on East Alex-Bell Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Austin Sweitzer at 937-433-7661 or Confidential Tip Line at 937-433-6590.
🚨The Centerville Police Department is trying to identify this subject who is wanted in connection with a theft that...
Posted by Centerville Ohio Police Department on Tuesday, December 27, 2022