Centerville Police in need of help ID’ing theft suspect

The Centerville Police Department is requesting help from the public to identify the pictured subject.

The picture subject is wanted in connection to a theft that occurred at a business on East Alex-Bell Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Austin Sweitzer at 937-433-7661 or Confidential Tip Line at 937-433-6590.

