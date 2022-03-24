Centerville Police needs help identifying a suspect in library theft

The Centerville Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a theft of credit cards that occurred at the Centerville Library on Monday.

The stolen credit cards were used at the Kroger store on 1095 S. Main St.

If anyone has information on this suspect, contact Detective Adam Bennett at 937-428-4707 or contact the Confidential Tip Line at 937-433-6590.

