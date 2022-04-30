Centerville Police officer trusts instincs, stops burglary in progress

An officer’s instincts prevented an area business from potentially losing thousands of dollars in equipment.

In the early hours of April 9 Centerville Officer Ronnie Bowling was on patrol when he saw a suspicious car at a South Metro Parkway business, according to Centerville Police Department.

When Bowling approached the car fled the area.

Later, it was determined that the suspect was trying to break into the business and Bowling approaching had stopped them.

Centerville Chief Matthew Brown presented Bowling with a Letter of Recognition for his quick action.

The incident remains under investigation by Centerville Police.