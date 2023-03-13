Centerville Police seek ID for suspect who used counterfeit money at local business

The Centerville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in their search for a suspect who used counterfeit money at a local business Thursday, March 2.

The pictured suspect passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a business on South Main Street at around 8:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the police department stated in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bennett at 937-428-4707 or our Confidential Tip Line at 937-433-6590.



