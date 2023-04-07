Centerville Police warn about rise in car break-ins

Centerville Police are warning residents about the rise in thefts from vehicles in the city.

The Centerville Police Department Facebook page posted a warning to people in Centerville about thieves targeting vehicles for valuables left inside.

>>Centerville woman admitted to sexual relationship with 14-year-old boy, records say

Police say thieves are stealing purses, backpacks, and other items of value left in plain sight.

The posts give some tips to remember on how to stay safe: