Centerville sewer project plans to be discussed on March 14

An informational meeting set for March 14 will review the next portion of sewer expansion work coming up in Centerville.

The in-person session will take place in the James H. Crocker Jr. hearing room at Barnstable Town Hall, 367 Main St., Hyannis, starting at 6 p.m.

According to Barnstable Department of Public Works communications manager Kelly Collopy, the meeting will provide residents with an overview of work planned as the town's sewer expansion proceeds to Main Street in Centerville, the vicinity of Mother's Park, and nearby areas.

The work is part of Phase 1 of Barnstable's 30-year Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan, the townwide sewer expansion project being undertaken "to protect Barnstable’s coastal waters, ponds and drinking water by managing nutrient pollution from wastewater," according to the town's Water Resources website. Besides sewer system expansion, the plan also involves other solutions, including inlet dredging, cranberry bog conversions and use of nitrogen-removing septic systems.

A sewer expansion project in Barnstable will proceed to Main Street in Centerville, the vicinity of Mother's Park, and nearby areas, according to the town. The photo of the park was taken in 2015.

There are three phrases to the town of Barnstable sewer expansion project

The sewer project has three phases, divided into 10-year segments. When all is done, about 189 miles of sewer will be installed in the town's roadways, connecting about 12,000 residential and business parcels, and operating with about 87 pumps stations.

"We have 16 different projects in Phase 1," Collopy said. "Strawberry Hill Road and Route 28 East are ongoing."

The Strawberry Hill Road portion, which kicked off the sewer expansion project, is expected to finish up this spring, and the town aims to finish the Route 28 East portion next year. Phase 1 includes areas around Lake Wequaquet and extends west along Route 28 just past North Bay, and also extends to part of Centerville Harbor.

Off shore wind projectsOffshore wind farms off Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard: A guide of what to know

Collopy noted the name for the next portion of the project has changed names several times, but it's basically the Park City Wind route sewer expansion, she said — a portion that will include conduits associated with Avangrid's 804-megawatt Park City Wind offshore wind project, proposed to land two cables at Craigville Beach.

Story continues

Work on the next portion of the sewer expansion in Centerville — the subject of next week's meeting — is expected to begin sometime next year.

"We're really in that survey and design phase now," Collopy said, noting about 25% of that work is done.

With an estimated cost of $30.5 million, the next portion of the project will connect about 350 parcels to the sewer system. The expense is expected to be included in the town's fiscal 2024 capital budget.

What to expect at the March 14 meeting

At the March 14 meeting, staff from the public works department will give a presentation about the work planned in the Centerville Main Street area and answer questions. For those unable to attend, the meeting will be recorded and later posted to the Barnstable Water Resources website at: https://barnstablewaterresources.com/videos/

For questions or to get project updates, contact Kelly Collopy, communications manager at the Department of Public Works, at 508-790-6400 or Kelly.Collopy@town.barnstable.ma.us

Gain access to premium Cape Cod Times content by subscribing.

,

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Discussion of upcoming sewer project in Centerville set for March 14