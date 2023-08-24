Centerville teacher forced to resign for sending inappropriate texts, Snapchats to student

Aug. 23—CENTERVILLE — A long-time educator and coach in the Centerville Community School District has been forced to resign after sending excessive and inappropriate text messages and Snapchats to a student, the district says.

Thomas Hill, a high school math teacher, has resigned in lieu of termination, effective immediately. Hill was also a former high school volleyball and men's basketball coach, and an employee of the district for 24 years.

The district accepted his resignation at their latest school board meeting Aug. 14. Hill did not respond to the Courier's request for comment.

The district received a complaint against Hill around July 19 that alleged "unprofessional and unethical conduct at various times during the 2022-23 school year relating to the failure to maintain a professional relationship with a student both inside and outside of the classroom," according to Superintendent Mark Taylor. This included excessive and inappropriate text and Snapchat messages to a student, both during and outside of school time.

Taylor says the messages "did not solicit a sexual relationship nor did they involve inappropriate visual pictures," but they violated Board Policy 404 and 404.R1, as well as Board Policy 605.7R2. These policies ensure teachers and staff employed by the district maintain a "professional relationship with all students both inside and outside the classroom" and "professional and ethical use of technology," according to district documents.

The reasons and rationale for Hill's resignation in lieu of termination were provided in response to a public records request filed by The Ottumwa Courier, in accordance with Iowa law.

Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry says they have not received any complaints from "potential victim(s) or any type of referral from the school district."

