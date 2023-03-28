Centerville woman admitted to sexual relationship with 14-year-old boy, records say

A Centerville woman is facing formal charges after being accused of having sexual conduct with a 14-year-old boy.

Evelyn Reneder, 21, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury Monday on two counts of sexual battery, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of attempt to commit sexual battery and one count of attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Court documents obtained by News Center 7 on Tuesday show the Reneder and the victim were known to each other.

Police were notified of “inappropriate actions” between Reneder and the teen on Feb. 9. When police tried to talk to the teen, he “shut down,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

When an officer went to follow up on the case four days later, they learned that the teen had told hospital workers that he was in a sexual relationship with Reneder and the she had threatened him if he told anyone about it.

On Feb. 14, police were provided a voice recording of Reneder “where she states everything the victim is saying is true,” according to court records. She later admitted to the relationship during an interview with police.

Reneder was arrested on March 7. She remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court next on March 30.