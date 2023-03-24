Central African Republic country profile

Map of Central African Republic

The Central African Republic (CAR) has been unstable since independence from France in 1960.

It is rich in diamonds, gold, oil and uranium, but has one of the world's poorest populations.

It was plunged into turmoil in 2013 when Muslim rebels from the Seleka umbrella group seized power. A band of mostly Christian militias, called the anti-Balaka, rose up to counter the Seleka.

Seleka handed power to a transitional government in 2014 under international pressure, but months of violence followed and the country remains in turmoil, with Russian mercenaries supporting the government against rebel groups.

LEADERS

President: Faustin-Archange Touadera

Central African Republic's president-elect Faustin-Archange Touadera

Faustin-Archange Touadera, a former prime minister and maths professor, was declared the winner of a presidential election in February 2016.

He campaigned as a peacemaker who could bridge the religious divide, and won re-election in 2020, but his government controls only part of the country, and rebel groups challenge his authority.

MEDIA

The Central African Republic has great agricultural potential as well as plentiful mineral resources, including diamonds

Radio is the most-popular medium. The media consist largely of low-circulation newspapers and "often-isolated" radio stations, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Persistent conflict has hampered media development. Officials and armed groups have targeted journalists and media outlets.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in the history of the Central African Republic:

Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa was said to be one of the continent's most brutal dictators

1880s - France annexes the area, partitions it among commercial concessionaires.

1960 - The Central African Republic becomes independent with David Dacko as president. He turns it into a one-party state.

1965 - Dacko ousted by the army commander Jean-Bedel Bokassa, who eventuall declares himself emperor .

1979 - Bokassa ousted in a coup backed by French troops.

1993 - Ange-Felix Patasse wins presidential elections, ending 12 years of military rule.

2003 - Rebel leader and former army commander Francois Bozize seizes power.

2012 November - New Seleka rebel coalition rapidly overruns north and centre of country, and eventually the capital.

2015 - Referendum on constitutional changes lead to presidential election.