Central African Republic declares emergency as rebels surround Bangui

Rwandan troops are among a contingent of peacekeepers deployed to support the government

The Central African Republic (CAR) has declared a state of emergency as the army and UN forces try to repel advancing rebel groups who want to overthrow the government.

The anti-government fighters, who now control two-thirds of the country, have surrounded the capital, Bangui.

The UN envoy to CAR has warned the country was "at grave risk."

The rebels dispute the validity of President Faustin Archange Touadéra's re-election in last month's poll.

The authorities have accused former President François Bozizé, who was blocked from running in the 27 December election, for the escalating violence.

"The perpetrators... of these unforgettable crimes against the people of CAR will be found, arrested and brought before the competent courts," President Touadéra said on Monday, while also calling for national reconciliation.

Mr Bozizé, who came to power in 2003 before he was overthrown in 2013, had denied the allegations.

At least 60,00 civilians have fled the country due to recent fighting.

Call for more UN peacekeepers

The state of emergency declared on Thursday evening will last for 15 days, the government spokesman Albert Yaloke Mokpeme said on national radio.

Map

He said soldiers will be allowed to make arrests without going through prosecutors.

CAR "is at serious risk of a security and peacebuilding setback," said Mankeur Ndiaye, the UN envoy to the country.

He urged the UN Security Council to increase the number of peacekeepers with a flexible mandate, that allows them to respond to the escalating security challenges in the country.

Mr Touadéra won a second term in an election marred by insecurity incidents

Mr Ndiaye did not specify the security resources he wanted to be deployed but the Reuters news agency, quoting a source close to the UN mission, Minusca, reported that CAR needed 3,000 extra peacekeepers, attack helicopters and even special forces.

Story continues

According to Mr Ndiaye, large numbers of government troops have deserted due to insufficient training and resources.

At least 12,000 peacekeepers are already on the ground in CAR.

Ahead of the December election, Rwanda and Russia sent in reinforcements to help the government. France has also sent in military resources to back President Touadéra's government.