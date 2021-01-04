Central African Republic president Touadera reelected

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won a second term in office, according to provisional results from the country’s electoral commission Monday.

Touadera was reelected in the first round of the presidential vote on Dec. 27 with 53.9% of the votes, the National Election Authority said. Its president Mathias Morouba said that Touadera won an absolute majority. Anicet-Georges Dologuele came in second with 21.1% of the vote, and Martin Ziguele came in third with 7.4%, according to the results announced.

The vote, and its aftermath, have been marked by violence and the formation of a rebel coalition, amid calls from the opposition to delay the vote. International observers noted the vote in the capital went well, but violence prevented many from going to vote in other parts of the country, despite the presence of peacekeeping soldiers and reinforcements sent in by Russia and Rwanda after a pre-election attack.

The government blames the unrest on former President Francois Bozize, who returned from exile a year ago and had been blocked from running in the election. He has been accused of joining up with armed groups to destabilize the country and launch a coup.

Bozize has stated his support for the coalition.

The results must now be officially validated by the Constitutional Court, which will field appeals.