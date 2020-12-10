Central American authorities try to disperse Honduran migrant caravan

  • Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States
  • Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States
  • Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States
  • Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States
  • Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States
1 / 5

Central American authorities try to disperse Honduran migrant caravan

Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States
By Jose Cabezas

By Jose Cabezas

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (Reuters) - Central American authorities on Thursday began trying to break up a caravan of hundreds of Hondurans who set off for the United States to escape the impact of back-to-back hurricanes, testing efforts to stem immigration from the battered region.

Honduran authorities set up checkpoints, stopping groups aiming to join the caravan and encouraging them to return home instead, including turning around a bus with about 50 people in the western department of Ocotepeque, local media said.

Guatemala's migration authorities warned the travelers they would need negative coronavirus tests and passports to enter the country. An earlier caravan of thousands moving through Central America was broken up by Guatemalan security forces in October.

The caravan is the first since Joe Biden defeated U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The president-elect has vowed to pursue a "humane" migration policy and promised a $4 billion plan to address underlying factors driving migration from Central America.

But the destruction caused by hurricanes Eta and Iota, which killed hundreds and displaced over half a million people across the region, may pose an early challenge for Biden's strategy.

"We were living underneath a bridge, with houses made of plastic sheets," caravan member Yey Rivera said by telephone.

Rivera, 24, said after the storm destroyed his home and government aid never arrived, he joined the caravan hoping to find work in the United States to send money back to his family.

"What hurt me most was leaving my mother alone under the bridge," he said. "(But) I have to be strong to help her."

By midday on Thursday, a small group of migrants reached the Guatemalan border town of Corinto.

"We want them to open the borders; we're only asking to pass through," said Luis Hernandez, a Honduran. "Because of Eta and Iota so many of us have been left with nothing."

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey and Jose Cabezas in San Pedro Sula; Additional reporting by Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa, Enrique Garcia in Guatemala City; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Latest Stories

  • Julián Castro warns that 'nothing is going to get done' in Washington if Democrats lose Georgia Senate races

    Former Housing Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro has issued a stern warning to Georgians while on the campaign trail for Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.

  • Fox News anchor scolds liberal guest host who accused the panel of not bringing up the US's record COVID-19 deaths until '43 minutes into the show'

    "Keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it, because you can't see my heart," Fox News host Harris Faulkner told Marie Harf.

  • 17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules

    Texas and a slew of other GOP-leaning states are accusing four blue states of doing the same things they did.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to overturn votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, thus reversing President-elect Joe Biden's win. Seventeen more states signed on to the suit on Wednesday, though they probably won't do much to further the case's very slim chances of success.Essentially, the Texas lawsuit alleges executive officials in the four states that went for Biden improperly tweaked voting rules, thus invalidating their results. But Texas' own Republican governor did exactly the same thing, using an executive order to extend the early voting period for the 2020 election, Reuters' Brad Heath notes. The suit also alleges Pennsylvania's decision to accept late-arriving ballots "raise[s] concerns about election integrity" there, even though Kansas and Mississippi, two supporters in the case, accepted late ballots as well.> The brief also argues that executive officials shouldn't be able to mess with voting rules. But Texas -- the plaintiff in this case, the state they're supporting -- did that very thing. The governor used executive power to extend the early voting period, among other things. pic.twitter.com/aHFUJH9pOD> > -- Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 9, 2020President Trump signaled support for the suit on Wednesday, tweeting that "we will be intervening in the Texas case," but not exactly spelling out what "intervening" meant. Maryland's Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh meanwhile had these harsh words for the suit he would definitely not be joining. > Maryland will NOT be joining the Texaslawsuit. The suit is a cesspool of disproved charges, wild speculation, insupportable arguments and silly gibberish. > > Joe Biden is the President-Elect. https://t.co/kC6UhUwyLm> > -- Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) December 9, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Wuhan citizen journalist detained for Covid reporting has 'feeding tube forcibly inserted and arms restrained'

    A former lawyer detained for more than six months due to reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been fitted with a tube so she can be force-fed after she went on hunger strike, her lawyer said. Zhang Zhan, 37, was apparently unable to pull the tube out as her arms were restrained. She was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” a charge often used against government critics and activists in China. Zhang attempted to report the virus outbreak on social media and streaming account, and is now being held at a detention centre near Shanghai. She was formally charged with spreading false information in November. Her lawyer, Zhang Keke detailed her deteriorating condition in a blog post after visiting her. “She was wearing thick pyjamas with a girdle around the waist, her left hand pinned in front and right hand pinned behind,” he wrote. “She said she had a stomach tube inserted recently and because she wanted to pull it out, she was restrained.” “In addition to headache, dizziness and stomach pain, there was also pain in her mouth and throat. She said this may be inflammation due to the insertion of a gastric tube.” He added that she said she had expected to go to court in December, but that the appearance had been cancelled and she didn't know how she was going to survive. Zhang refused to stop the hunger strike even after her lawyer told her that her family and loved ones urged her to put an end to it. It’s not the first time that Zhang has been arrested on such charges. She was detained once in 2018 by Chinese authorities and again in 2019 for voicing support for Hong Kong activists. Zhang has denied the allegation of falsifying information, and told her lawyer that she gathered the information on the ground through interviews with Wuhan residents. Several Chinese citizen journalists were arrested and silenced after travelling to Wuhan to report on the virus outbreak and response. Chen Qiushui was among the first to be detained in January and disappeared after he broadcasted live on social media showing scenes of crowded hospitals. Li Zehua, who travelled to Wuhan, went missing in early February and was released in April. Zhang posted videos on Youtube - which is banned in China - consistently from February until her arrest in May. In one video posted in February, she explained her experience of visiting hospitals in Wuhan, and said that the number of infected patients was higher than the government figures. She also questioned the effectiveness of containing the virus at the hospitals. In another video posted in May, she recorded herself outside a major train station in Wuhan where she tried to interview travellers but hardly found any. She said the city of Wuhan was ruled by fear.

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • Detroit Police Says No Weapons Seen at Protest Outside Michigan Secretary of State’s Home

    The Detroit Police Department said Thursday that officers who responded to a protest Saturday night outside Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's home did not see any protesters carrying weapons, contradicting Benson's claims that dozens of armed demonstrators congregated outside her residence.​"I know there were people who did congregate outside the residence to protest, and we did not see any weapons," Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department, told National Review.Asked whether Michigan State Police, who also responded to the protest, had observed weapons at the scene, MSP Lt. Michael Shaw said that state troopers arrived at the residence after the Detroit Police Department."By the time we had arrived the protesters had dispersed from in front of the home," Shaw told National Review.Shaw previously told CNN there were "no arrests or violations of criminal law" during the protest, which he said consisted of about 25 to 30 people."There were reports that some of the protesters were armed," he added. "The protesters dispersed on their own."On Saturday night as Benson and her four-year-old son were inside their home finishing up decorating their house for Christmas, "dozens of armed individuals stood outside my home shouting obscenities and chanting into bullhorns in the dark of night," Benson said in a statement.Some of the demonstrators sported American flags and Trump paraphernalia as they protested Michigan's vote tallying. President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes.Benson, whose office oversees Michigan elections, added that the actions of the protesters are an "extension of the noise and clouded efforts to spread false information about the security and accuracy of our elections." The demands they made were "unambiguous, loud and threatening," she said."The individuals gathered outside my home targeted me as Michigan's Chief Election officer. But their threats were actually aimed at the 5.5 million Michigan citizens who voted in this fall's election, seeking to overturn their will. They will not succeed in doing so," Benson said.Meanwhile, other elections officials in swing states that Biden won have been targeted with threats since the election. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other Georgia election officials received death threats after Raffensperger certified Georgia's election results.Since last month's election, the Trump campaign has made claims of widespread fraud in several battleground states including Michigan without producing evidence and has insisted that Trump won several states called for Biden that would vault the president into a second term.

  • Time reveals the 4 finalists for Person of the Year 2020

    Ahead of Time's 2020 Person of the Year announcement, the final four contenders have been revealed.The magazine on Thursday announced the finalists for Person of the Year, which highlights "the person who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." The first two finalists were President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump. Time previously named Trump the 2016 Person of the Year, while former President Barack Obama earned the title both in 2008 and again in 2012.The other two finalists, though, are not just one person. Also in the mix is "frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci," while the fourth and final contender is the "movement for racial justice" sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody.Last year, Time selected Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year, while in 2018, the Person of the Year was "The Guardians," a group of journalists including Jamal Khashoggi. Time also went with more than one person for Person of the Year in 2017 by amid the MeToo movement selecting "The Silence Breakers," those who spoke up about sexual harassment and assault.Time is set to reveal its Person of the Year pick on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Georgia House speaker moves against election official

    Amid continuing Republican attacks on the legitimacy of Joe Biden's presidential victory in Georgia, the state House speaker is proposing to take the selection of the state's chief election official from the voters and put it in the hands of legislators. Republican House Speaker David Ralston said Thursday that he will seek a state constitutional amendment to change how Georgia's secretary of state is chosen. With two-thirds approval needed by both the House and Senate, such a move is unlikely, particularly with Democrats signaling immediate opposition.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • Chinese vaccine draws demand across Latin America, say Brazilian officials

    Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech are rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing interest around the country and across Latin America from governments struggling to procure costlier vaccines. Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said at a news conference on Thursday that the state's biomedical center, the Butantan Institute, aims to fill and finish 1 million doses per day on its production line for a vaccination campaign to start Jan. 25. Doria said 11 Brazilian states have contacted Butantan seeking the doses of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, setting up a showdown with President Jair Bolsonaro, who has said he refuses to buy the Chinese vaccine for a national immunization program.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Newsmax, one of Trump's new favorite networks, is reportedly trying to poach Fox News employees with offers of higher salaries

    According to Axios, two Fox News bookers - employees who book guests on TV shows - who said they and several others had been approached.

  • 'Under the rug:' Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks

    An assistant FBI director retired after he was accused of drunkenly groping a female subordinate in a stairwell. Another senior FBI official left after he was found to have sexually harassed eight employees. An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Delhi parliament building seeking to 'cast off' British colonial legacy

    India's prime minister laid the foundation stone of a grandiose new parliamentary building on Thursday as his government sought to break free from the legacy of the British rule. Narendra Modi pressed ahead with the ceremony at the new triangular-shaped parliament, a “post-independence” building which replaces the existing circular one built in colonial times. The new parliament, which is costing £2 billion, is part of a wider revamp of India's administrative capital that Mr Modi believes will underline India's emerging status as an economic giant. “When the British built these buildings, they never had an independent India on the horizon,” Hardeep Singh Puri, the minister of housing and urban affairs, told the Financial Times. ”The idea is to make this look like the capital of an independent country with landmark buildings.” But conservationists say it is a poor substitute for the 93-year-old Parliament House, built by architects Sir Edward Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker when the British Empire moved its capital from Calcutta to Delhi.

  • Spanish state takes over Franco's palace, evicts heirs

    The Spanish state on Thursday took over former dictator General Francisco Franco's summer palace, complete with its vast art trove, and evicted his heirs as part of the leftist government's efforts to erase the legacy of his rule. As state attorney general Consuelo Castro arrived at the palace in the northwestern region of Galicia to conduct a final inspection and formally take possession, she was greeted by a small group of protesters flanked by a banner that read: "Make them give back what was stolen: Francoism never again." The move followed the removal of Franco's remains from a mausoleum near Madrid last year and other initiatives to remove dictatorship-era symbols approved by various leftist governments since Franco's death in 1975.

  • Sasse Predicts Supreme Court Will Toss ‘PR Stunt’ Texas Election Lawsuit

    Senator Ben Sasse on Thursday said he expects the Supreme Court to throw out a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's election victory."I'm no lawyer but I suspect the Supreme Court swats this away," Sasse said in a statement."From the brief, it looks like a fella begging for a pardon filed a PR stunt rather than a lawsuit - as all of its assertions have already been rejected by federal courts and Texas's own solicitor general isn't signing on," the Nebraska Republican said.Eighteen states joined the lawsuit, filed Monday in the Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which seeks to block presidential electors in four battleground states from casting their votes for Biden.The lawsuit argues that the electoral vote should be delayed in Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania as investigations into voting irregularities continue. Texas and the other states are requesting an emergency order to invalidate millions of ballots in the four swing states.The legal claims in the Texas lawsuit have largely been heard already in lower courts over the course of various cases filed by the Trump team and its allies since the election. All 50 states have already certified their election results.On Wednesday, the attorneys general of seventeen states Trump won last month filed an amicus brief in the case. The red states that joined that brief are Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.Arizona's Republican attorney general Mark Brnovich filed his own brief expressing his support for the lawsuit despite Biden's victory in Arizona.The lawsuit comes on the heels of the Supreme Court's rejection on Tuesday of a similar lawsuit from Pennsylvania Republicans seeking to invalidate the state's presidential vote results.Sasse has been critical of the Trump campaign's refusal to concede the presidential race and was one of the first Republican senators to recognize Biden as president-elect.

  • Ship that lost containers in Pacific storm docks

    Nearly 2,000 containers aboard the ship managed by NYK Ship management of Japan were lost or damaged when it was hit by stormy weather in the Pacific Ocean, according the company's statement earlier this week. Dramatic footage shot by a YouTuber and obtained by Reuters showed ONE Apus carrying collapsed containers and docking at Kobe, one of the world's busies port cities. ONE Apus, owned by Chidori Ship Holdings, was travelling from Yantian in China to Long Beach, California, when it hit a violent storm about 1,600 nautical miles (2,960 kilometres) northwest of Hawaii, a statement issued on behalf of the companies said. Such a large amount of container losses is rare in the international shipping industry, according to industry experts.

  • ER doctor who spoke out against Trump to be removed from Walter Reed

    Dr. James Phillips has been removed from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s work schedule starting in January 2021. According to a new report, Dr. James Phillips will no longer be employed at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center beginning next year. The news outlet stated the emergency room doctor is chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University and works on a contract basis for Walter Reed.

  • Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

    Hundreds of Hondurans trying to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border were stopped by Honduran security personnel Thursday before they even reached the border with neighboring Guatemala. The Honduran police and immigration agents asked their countrymen to show travel documents and proof of negative coronavirus tests, which none appeared to have. Many of the migrants said that two recent hurricanes had devastated their homes or livelihoods, and they set out late Wednesday on a trek toward Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. border.