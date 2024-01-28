Central Arkansans flock to 34th annual Big Buck Classic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An impressive crowd turned out for day two of the 34th annual Big Buck Classic Saturday at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.

Businesses from across the delta are in town for the big event, many bringing a wide selection of their outdoors-themed merchandise.

Bobby Webb of Webb’s Sporting Goods said they have an influx of people from around the world that helps keep their business afloat.

“I never thought I’d have a sporting goods store in DeWitt Arkansas, a rural area, but we’re a destination place, a lot of people don’t realize that,” Webb said. “We have a big influx of people from around the world that come to our area, so that’s how the business has grown over the past 19 years, we’ve been in business the last 19 years.”

Saturday’s special attractions included a chili cooking contest. There are also still prizes available to win including a grand prize of a Tracker Off-Road 800 SX.

It opens back up Sunday at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

