Central Arkansas chapter of Parents of Murdered Children giving grieving families a safe place to heal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A parent burying their own child is something that should never happen.

That is the reality for several Arkansan families who lost their loved ones due to gun violence.

To cope with the everlasting pain, the Central Arkansas Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children has become a safe space for parents to shed their tears.

The organization meets in person every second Tuesday of the month at Pulaski Heights Baptist Church located at 2200 Kavanaugh Blvd in Little Rock.

The group also meets via Zoom every fourth Tuesday of every month.

Those walking into an in-person meeting will find the room is filled with nearly 80 portraits with each smiling face representing a murdered child.

Jatonga Reddick’s son, Albert, was killed two years ago in July of 2021. “The most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt,” is how she describes losing her son who had just graduated from Bryant High School.

Wyndolyn Smith Adams is the president of the Central Arkansas Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children. She said it’s been five years since her son Trevarland Smith was killed in June of 2018.

She said, “It doesn’t matter if it’s been 15 years or if it’s been six months,” the pain still lives.

Smith Adams credits the Parents of Murdered Children organization for helping her deal with that pain.

“It has changed my life,” she said.

POMC sessions operate as a circle to share pain and grief.

The meetings are non-judging support, understanding, and a safe place to share experiences and emotions.

Their vision statement is, “To provide support and assistance to all survivors of homicide victims while working to create a world free of murder.”

The length of time after losing their child differs for each parent. It’s only been months for Latracy Bizzell whose son was 15.

Jan. 25 will be 10 years since Lakesia Smith’s son was killed.

“I can tell you this is a roller coaster you don’t ever want to ride,” Smith said.

She works for POMC and said the organization is always there to provide assistance.

She said POMC is willing to provide support for when you go to court, prosecuting office, police department, etc.

“Anytime, day or night, if you call, we’re going to answer,” Smith said. “If you just want to meet or scream on the phone, we know your feelings.”

Earl Williams, who has had three sons to be killed said POMC is his “sanity” and “love.”

He said he is one of the only men to consistently be involved in POMC.

“I need them as worse as they need me,” he said.

He encourages other fathers whose kids were taken too soon to come because it changed his life.

The Central Arkansas Chapter of Murdered Children can be reached at 501-351-7662 or 501-412-2629. For more information, visit their website.

