Central Arkansas families enjoying unusually warm February weather while they can

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It may be February but when Arkansans stepped outside earlier Tuesday, many were greeted with warm and breezy weather.

Some families were at the park or the Little Rock Zoo and many of them said they had to enjoy the warm weather while it lasted because on Tuesday night temperatures are expected to drop.

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Very strong cold front swings through this week!

The Hill family said while they were visiting the zoo, the breeze outside was just right.

“The wind is perfect, the temperature is perfect, it’s an amazing day to be,” one family member said.

As for the Franklin family who was also in attendance at the zoo, they say the weather felt like springtime.

“It feels like April pretty much as far as the breeze and everything else. It’s a nice day,” one member of the Franklin family said.

Having family time in the sun was exactly what the Williams family said they needed, which is why they went to the park.

“It’s a lot of kids here and I like playing here,” the daughter in the Williams family said.

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Spring to Winter overnight

Although the warm temperatures are not expected to last, many families said they have to enjoy it while they can.

