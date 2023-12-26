Central Arkansas families spend Christmas giving back to those in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s the season of giving, as many kids and families opened up gifts they received, some kids in the community celebrate Christmas early to be able to serve their community for the holiday.

As many come in to enjoy a hot meal at the Little Rock Compassion Center, Dawson Dowd and his family are spending their Christmas serving those in need.

“We love helping out when it comes to homeless people or kids, whatever we can do to help,” 7th grader Dawson Dowd said.

Dawson said his family just moved from Texas last year and they always love getting involved in the community.

“It’s a wonderful thing, it’s hard to describe,” Dowd said.

William Holloway is the CEO of the Little Rock Compassion Center where the Dowd family helps serve.

He said for holidays like Monday, they need all hands on deck.

“We have plenty of volunteers this year, thank the Lord,” Holloway stated.

As the plates are packed with food and many are given some holiday cheer, Dawson said he is thankful to start serving young.

“You don’t see that very often these days. Kids now these days, a whole different story,” Dowd said.

