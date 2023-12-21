Central Arkansas organizations help families ahead of Christmas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s the season of giving, and no matter if it’s toys or food, many organizations across central Arkansas have been out helping families ahead of Christmas.

Central Arkansas Salvation Army area commander Major Bill Mockabee said they’re glad their Angel Tree Distribution is helping so many families.

“Our Angel Tree Distribution is where parents and guardians come to pick up the angels that we’ve collected that the community has been so generous in providing,” Mockabee said.

Since September they have been preparing for their Angel Tree Distribution but were faced with some challenges.

“One of the biggest challenges with our Angel Tree program is finding warehouse space to be able to get all of the gifts,” Mockabee said.

After overcoming that, he said they’ve helped more than a thousand families representing 2,400 kids across eight counties through the distribution.

“This year, even with the economy the way it is, we saw Arkansans open up their hearts and wallets to make sure all these kids got Christmas gifts,” Mockabee said.

KARK 4 and FOX 16 also felt that same generosity in doing Santa’s Holiday Gift Drive this year to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas, giving out gifts with the help of local businesses and community groups.

Little Rock Compassion Center CEO William Holloway said while they did toy giveaways, they also do food box giveaways for families.

“I think the count with all the meals we have given out so far is close to a thousand meals,” Holloway said.

He said they not only see people in need of a warm plate but warm clothes.

“If we can get anyone to donate a used coat they are not using and have it hanging in the closet, there are people who would love to have it,” Holloway said.

Those who wish to help the Central Arkansas Salvation Army can do so by going to 7 Brew Coffee on Thursday and for every large drink that’s sold, a dollar will go to the Angel Tree and Christmas programs by the Salvation Army.

The Compassion Center is also asking for any warm coats and turkeys people are willing to give away.

