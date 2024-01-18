Central Arkansas restaurants welcome back guests after cold closure

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans are still having some problems getting around side streets due to snow and ice, but as the temperature warms so do stoves at local restaurants.

Kevin Doroski, executive chef of Draft + Table said he thinks people are getting restless being cooped up, but he was concerned with keeping his staff safe.

“The main thing is that we weren’t going to have our staff out driving around trying to get to work. We were just wanting to make sure we were keeping them safe,” Doroski said.

John Langland was one of those people cooped up who came to Draft + Table restaurant. He flew to Little Rock for work but found himself stuck in the snow, spending his snow days in a hotel room.

“You know, with the weather coming in, it kind of halted the work that I am coming in to do,” Langland said. “We were kind of snowed into the hotel, and you know, with the restaurants are kind of closed and just now opening up, so I was able to find this great place.”

Langland said he was ready for a warm meal as he has only had crackers and the few things he could find around the hotel and in his luggage.

Doroski said restaurant staff prepared menus and specials to help be ready in case the business was closed during the winter storm.

