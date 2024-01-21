Central Arkansas schools, businesses to see delayed start Monday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multiple school districts around central Arkansas have announced that they will have a two-hour delayed start Monday morning.

The precaution comes as roads are expected to be potentially icy due to an ice storm making its way into the state Sunday night into Monday morning.

Districts that have announced delays include the Pulaski County Special Schools District, Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, North Little Rock School District and Little Rock School District.

The city of North Little Rock has also announced that city offices will open with a two-hour delay.

