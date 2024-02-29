Central Arkansas Water begins trickling into west Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – For decades, many residents of western Pulaski County have been hoping for fresh water from the city and they learned Wednesday that their hopes will be coming true.

For as long as people have lived in and around Ferndale, they’ve had one necessity in common.

“You had to have a well before you could do anything,” Marcella Grimmett explained.

Grimmett has lived on Kanis Road for 54 years and the whole time had a well just as many feet deep. However, with time and the occasional frustration, she has long wanted an upgrade.

“I want to take a shower that’s not a Navy shower, and you get like two minutes of water…I’ve got two new bathrooms, and I don’t want orange toilets,” she said. “I want water.”

Central Arkansas Water told her and many others who trickled into an announcement Wednesday, that they are happy to make the splash in one of the few holes in their coverage.

“This is a project that’s been in the works for two decades plus,” Doug Shackelford with Central Arkansas Water said.

Within the next month, Shackelford stated that ground will break and water will soon flow to more than 500 homes who have sent their initial sign-up forms. Grimmett is one of them. Larry Travis is not.

“To convince me they really need to drop the initial cost,” Travis said.

Travis is convinced for the $100 plus a month he’s been quoted he could make his own well water just as good as the city provides almost half a million people in eight counties. He said he’s been told it will cost $125 a month plus usage costs.

“If it gets here, and they’ve got it at a price I think is suitable, I’ll take it, but if it’s not I’ll have to go in another direction,” Travis said.

The connection will consist of multiple phases. The first will extend pipes starting with Walnut Grove out to the 4-way stop in Ferndale. South then North of the stop will follow. Other areas will be in future phases uncovered in west Pulaski County will be in future phases.

Central Arkansas Water said they know not everyone may sign up, but access will be there for those seeking a steady stream of reliable tap.

“I’m all electric and every time the power goes off, which is frequent, you don’t have water, so just think of the things you can’t do,” Grimmett said.

Central Arkansas Water is the largest water utility in Arkansas and boasts they’ve been recognized nationally as one of the top five best-tasting drinking water in America.

