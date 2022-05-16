Central Asia Metals plc's (LON:CAML) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Central Asia Metals' (LON:CAML) recent performance, when its stock has declined 15% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Central Asia Metals' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Central Asia Metals is:

21% = US$84m ÷ US$409m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.21 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Central Asia Metals' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

At first glance, Central Asia Metals seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Central Asia Metals' moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Central Asia Metals' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 18% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Central Asia Metals''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Central Asia Metals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 59% (or a retention ratio of 41%) for Central Asia Metals suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Central Asia Metals has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 56%. Still, forecasts suggest that Central Asia Metals' future ROE will drop to 15% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, it does look like Central Asia Metals has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

