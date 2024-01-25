Central Atlantic region gas prices steady from last week - see how much prices are here

Regional gas prices stayed flat last week at an average of $3.18 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, same as last week's price of $3.18 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Central Atlantic region has fallen about 10 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $3.18 on Jan. 15, 2024, and as high as $3.85 on Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Central Atlantic region was 10% higher at $3.52 per gallon.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.06, making prices in the Central Atlantic region about 3.9% higher than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.06 per gallon.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Central Atlantic states includes Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

