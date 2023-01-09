Central Bank’s $143 Billion Record Loss Costs Swiss Government Usual Payout

Bastian Benrath
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s government will not receive a payout from the Swiss National Bank for 2022, as the central bank projects the biggest loss in its 116-year history.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The SNB expects an annual loss of about 132 billion francs ($143 billion), more than five times the previous record, it said Monday in preliminary results. The largest part of this, 131 billion francs, stems from collapsed valuations of its large pile of holdings in foreign currencies, accrued as a result of decade-long purchases to weaken the franc.

Positions in Swiss francs saw a valuation loss of around 1 billion francs, while the SNB earned about 400 million francs on its gold holdings.

It is only the second time since the SNB was established in 1906 that it has to skip its yearly payment to the federal government and Swiss cantons, forcing many of the 26 administrative districts to adjust their spending plans. For 2021, the institution had paid out 6 billion francs.

The conference of cantonal finance chiefs told SDA that while the loss is “regrettable,” interim earnings had suggested such an outcome.

“It’s an established fact that SNB profits fluctuate widely and distributions cannot be taken for granted,” the body was cited as saying.

Private shareholders will not receive a dividend for 2022 either. Unlike other central banks, the SNB is a publicly traded joint-stock company, with about half the shares held by public-sector institutions and the rest by companies and private individuals.

Earnings from the SNB’s operations do not influence monetary policy. Final results are due on March 6.

(Updates with cantonal finance chiefs starting in fifth paragraph. An earlier version corrected the conversion in the headline.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Funds Ramp Up Dollar Shorts on Bets for Slower Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are growing ever more bearish on the dollar, underscoring speculation the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Anti-Lula Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthBets against the gr

  • UK to Reform Electricity Security Program to Fit Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK plans to reform its flagship electricity security program to make possible its goal of a carbon-free power grid by 2035.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Anti-Lula Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthProposed changes would mean emissions li

  • Bears record most single-season rushing yards in franchise history

    The Bears reached 2,975 yards on Sunday, surpassing the 1984 Bears for the most team rushing yards in a single season.

  • Prince William Is Reportedly "Seething" Over Prince Harry's Memoir

    He's "incredibly angry at the level of detail," says a royal expert.

  • Vodafone to receive $1.8 billion from sale of Hungarian unit

    LONDON (Reuters) -British telecom group Vodafone said it had agreed the sale of its Hungarian business to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state, and would receive a total cash consideration of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from the deal. The disposal, first announced in August, comes as Vodafone looks for a new chief executive after the board grew unhappy with the progress made by Nick Read who failed to grow the group or pull off the right deals to consolidate a fragmented European telecoms market. Vodafone said on Monday that the proceeds from the sale would be used to pay down debt.

  • Path to China Chips Ban Goes Through Korea, Says US Envoy

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is in discussions with Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea to restrict semiconductor exports to China, and it needs all parties to agree on a deal, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in an interview.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Anti-Lula Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeEco

  • Looking to Play American Airlines, JetBlue? Consider Their Convertible Bonds.

    Convertibles offer more security than common shares, but still allow holders to gain if the underlying stocks rally.

  • Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen

    Brent crude futures were up $1.49, or 1.9%, at $80.06 a barrel as of 0745 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.43, or 1.9%, to $75.20. Both Brent and WTI tumbled more than 8% last week, their biggest weekly declines at the start of a year since 2016. "Crude oil prices recovered from the previous week's losses as the economic reopening in China and less aggressive monetary tightening prospects from the Federal Reserve set a positive tone for demand recovery," said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures.

  • American Airlines to discontinue service to Long Beach Airport

    American Airlines announced it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February.

  • Amid unrest, Iran's hardliners turn their anger to France

    Iranian hardliners on Sunday burned French flags outside the French embassy in Tehran, protesting cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that lampoon Iran's ruling clerics. The caricatures were published at a time of persistent anti-government protests in Iran, now in their fourth month. Demonstrators are calling for the downfall of its Islamic Republic and are challenging its hardline establishment.

  • Movie Trailers Keep Tweaking Well-Known Songs. The Tactic Is Working.

    David James Rosen’s work has been streamed on YouTube hundreds of millions of times. He’s played a crucial role in some of pop culture’s biggest recent moments. But few people outside the space where the entertainment and marketing industries overlap know his name. As a composer, Rosen is at the forefront of the trailerization movement: He’s in demand for his ability to rework existing songs to maximize their impact in trailers for films and TV shows. He married vocals and motifs from Kate Bush’

  • Southwest Crisis Shines Light on Clubby World of Airline Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- The operational chaos that engulfed Southwest Airlines Co. over the busy holiday period was a crisis decades in the making.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Anti-Lula Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthIn the aftermath of a meltdown that led to 1

  • Column: The real winner from the House fight? Mitch McConnell, the Senate's indispensable man

    As the House descended into dysfunction, Mitch McConnell's stock rose as the one Republican capable of making a deal and making it stick.

  • 14 Facts About The Brain That Make Me Feel Highly Evolved

    "Greater health and increased longevity are associated with this psychological state."View Entire Post ›

  • Conviction Eludes Emerging-Market Rebound as Pain Points Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- The odds of an economic revival in China and a Federal Reserve pivot this year are underpinning the hopes of emerging-market bulls. The stage is set, they say, for a much overdue broad rally in the asset class.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Anti-Lula Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeEconomis

  • Global economy 2023: how countries around the world are tackling the cost of living crisis

    Many countries are dealing with a rapidly rising cost of living. Billion Photos/ShutterstockThe rising cost of living is biting businesses and households around the world. Editors from across The Conversation’s international network have asked local academic experts to explain how their countries and regions are tackling this issue, as well as the 2023 outlook for prices and interest rates where they live. This article is the third in our series on where the global economy is heading in 2023. It

  • Value Stocks to Lure Investors During Grim Earnings Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for a miserable stretch of earnings reports that will likely extend the dominance of value shares as Corporate America grapples with high inflation and rising borrowing costs, the latest MLIV Pulse survey shows.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Anti-Lula Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Wint

  • Oil Advances at Start of Week on Demand Outlook, Suez Grounding

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied at the start of the week on optimism about China’s demand recovery, while investors weighed the potential impact to global energy trade after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Anti-Lula Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeEconomists Fret Over Perils

  • Fed faces 'difficult' call to avoid overdoing rates shock, Romer says

    The Federal Reserve's effort to shock the economy back to lower inflation is in its early days, making it tough for the U.S. central bank to avoid overdoing it with higher-than-needed interest rates, a top economic adviser in the Obama White House said after a fresh review of Fed policy since World War Two. The Fed has raised its target policy rate by more than 4 percentage points in the last year, and "we are just now entering the window where the effects might start to be noticed," Christina Romer, an economics professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and chair of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) from 2009 to 2010, told a national gathering of economists late on Saturday.

  • Tianqi Expands Lithium Empire With Deal to Buy Australian Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp. has agreed to buy an Australian lithium explorer in a deal that could accelerate production of enough supply of the metal for around 10 million electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Anti-Lula Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead f