A Central Bank Digital Currency May Lead to All Kinds of Monetary Chaos, says Korea’s Central Bank

A Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is not good for a country’s financial stability, said the Bank of Korea in its latest report.

Dubbed as ‘Central Bank Digital Currency and Financial Stability,’ the study found that the introduction of CBDC deposits would radically decrease the supply of private credit by commercial banks. As a result, those banks will likely increase their interest rates which will further lead to a decline in their reserve-deposit ratio.

CBDC Promotes “Bank Panic”

Authors Young Sik Kim and Ohik Kwon reached the said conclusion after considering that central banks will work as account holders. In the current scenario, commercial banks assume the role of safeguarding and managing clients’ fiat assets in exchange for an annual interest rate. A CBDC will likely reduce people’s dependency on commercial banking that can eventually leave them “short of funds.”