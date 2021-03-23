Central Bank of Erdogan Sends Foreign Cash Rushing Out of Turkey

Onur Ant
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- With President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s sacking of his third central bank governor in less than two years, Turkey’s dominant political leader of the past century has demonstrated yet again his determination to fight the conventions of modern economics.

Markets are again unpersuaded.

Investor flight drove the lira down as much as 15% on Monday, adding to losses that have kept inflation in double digits for the past 16 months. The yield on 10-year lira bonds rose by the most on record and stocks had their steepest drop since 2013.

“This is a sudden stop in capital flows,” similar to the currency meltdown in 2018, said Robin Brooks, chief economist of the Institute of International Finance in Washington. “The result back then was a deep recession due to tighter financial conditions. It’ll be the same now.”

Erdogan’s decision to fire Naci Agbal as central bank governor in the early morning hours Saturday followed a stunning 200 basis point interest-rate increase last week that drove the benchmark rate to 19%. In his four months in the office, Agbal had lifted the gauge by a cumulative 875 basis points -- a direct contrast to the president’s unusual belief that higher borrowing costs fuel inflation. His moves helped stabilize the currency and attract investment.

What’s at Stake

While the Turkish president was looking at a year of strong growth and a stable lira as recently as last Thursday, his actions over the weekend have made Turkey a tougher sell to foreign investors. They’re critical to helping finance the country’s current-account deficit, which exceeded $36 billion in 2020.

The abrupt move at the central bank wrongfooted lira bulls who had come to believe in Erdogan’s apparent switch to mainstream economic policies in November, when he installed Agbal and appeared to cede to economic choices needed to contain spiraling prices that were eating into his popularity.

Erdogan hasn’t addressed the matter since naming a new chief of monetary policy, Sahap Kavcioglu, a Marmara University economics professor. Kavcigolu has occasionally written in support of Erdogan’s unorthodox ideas on interest rates in his column in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper.

The appointment stoked fears of a rerun of monetary policies of the past two years, pushing the lira 8.9% lower to trade at 7.8609 per dollar as of 4:53 p.m. in Istanbul on Monday. The currency did pare losses from as low as 8.35, with both state and private banks selling dollars from local investors, who saw the weak lira as an opportunity to take profit on dollar holdings, according to traders familiar with the flows.

State lenders didn’t appear to be defending a specific lira level as they did for much of the past two years when they were selling Turkey’s foreign FX reserves, the traders said, asking not to be identified, in line with their companies’ regulations.

Market Backlash

The yield on Turkey’s 10-year lira bonds rose 483 basis points to 18.89%, the biggest jump in the 11 years since Turkey started selling those securities. Stocks slumped nearly 10%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading twice at Borsa Istanbul during the day.

The cost of borrowing the local currency for one week surged to as high as 2,067% on Monday as traders scrambled to get their hands on lira liquidity needed to unwind their long bets.

The approach under Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law who resigned from that position in November, was to use foreign reserves to prop up the lira. Goldman Sachs estimated that policy cost Turkey more than $100 billion in lost assets -- leaving little ammunition to defend the currency now.

“We will never turn bullish on the lira as long as Erdogan is effectively running the central bank,” Nordea Bank currencies and rates strategist Andreas Steno Larsen said on Twitter.

Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and reserves held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, dropped 20% last year until Agbal’s appointment to $85.2 billion, while net foreign-exchange reserves fell by more than half to $19.6 billion.

Foreign Cash

Turkish growth and portfolio inflows are closely correlated as strong domestic demand -- traditionally the main driver of activity -- usually results in a wide deficit in the country’s current-account balance.

Weakening inflows and intermittent bouts of currency weakness resulted in boom-and-bust cycles that saw gross domestic product get stuck at under $800 billion for much of the past decade. While Erdogan continued to win most elections in that period, his approval rating failed to recover from the 46% level seen in 2019, according to a February survey by Ankara-based pollster MetroPOLL. That’s when he suffered the most stinging electoral defeat ever, losing the mayor’s post in Istanbul to the opposition.

“Not many are surprised that Erdogan is snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. But to do it so quickly is remarkable even by his standards,” Renaissance Capital Chief Economist Charles Robertson wrote in a note to clients. “In the long-term, Erdogan may have lost himself the 2023 election – but by then Turkey might be a Frontier market or Frontier Emerging Market.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed’s Powell says bitcoin is more of a substitute for gold than the dollar

    Bitcoin is lacking key ingredients that would make it a useful currency, and as a result, is essentially more of a substitute for gold than the dollar, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday.

  • Baidu shares flat on its Hong Kong 'homecoming'

    Shares of China's search engine giant opened slightly above their list price following their Asian launch.

  • Kosovo parliament backs Albin Kurti as new prime minister

    Kosovo's parliament backed Albin Kurti as prime minister on Monday, more than a month after the small Balkan country held a snap election. If it wants to join the European Union, Kosovo must also improve relations with neighbouring Serbia, which is a candidate for membership in the bloc. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade, backed by Russia, China, and some EU members, refuses to recognise it.

  • Why Should Humans Have All The Fun? Sophia The Robot Is Selling Her Art As NFT

    For the first time, digital artwork by a robot has been put up on sale as a non-fungible token, Reuters reported Monday. What Happened: Sophia, a humanoid robot by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, is hoping that the art will garner appreciation from humans, according to Reuters. “I hope the people like my work, and the humans and I can collaborate in new and exciting ways going forward,” said the machine. The piece is called “Sophia Instantiation” and comes in the form of a 12-second MP4 file. The art was produced in collaboration with the Italian artist Andrea Bonaceto, who is known for his colorful portraits. Bonaceto’s art sometimes features famous people like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Sophia Instantiation shows the evolution of Bonaceto’s portrait into a digital painting made by Sophia. The work will come along with a physical piece painted by Sophia on a printout of her self-portrait, as per Reuters. Why It Matters: Art by the robot could be “a very, very important historical piece,” according to Pablo Fraile, a Miami-based collector and an early purchaser of Beeple’s work, reported Reuters. Beeple — whose real name is Mike Winkelmann — said Sunday that NFT art was “absolutely” in a bubble. Winkelmann sold an NFT artwork for million this month at a Christie’s auction in a sale paid for in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The cryptocurrency traded 0.95% higher at $1,795.50 at press time. The NFT craze has enveloped everything from sneakers to Tacos and artists such as Banksy and Lindsay Lohan have sold their work in tokenized forms. Photo by Web Summit on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUnlike Nvidia, AMD Doesn't Mind If You Use Its Gaming GPUs To Mine EthereumBeeple Says NFT Art Is 'Absolutely' In A Bubble After Making M In Such A Sale© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Serena Williams latest big name skipping Miami Open. Here is why she withdrew

    The Miami Open got more bad news on the eve of the tournament. Serena Williams announced she is withdrawing following oral surgery.

  • ‘Altcoin Season’ Leaves Some Bitcoin Alternatives Frozen

    Index data points to a changing of the altcoin guard, as Web 3.0 surges.

  • Georgia sheriff says still investigating spa shootings, won't comment further

    (Reuters) -A county sheriff said on Monday that his office is still investigating the killing of eight people at three Atlanta-area spas last week after murder charges were filed against a 21-year-old man. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said in a written statement that despite interest "across the country and around the world" in the case, his department would not comment further on the investigation. "Our main focus is investigating this heinous crime and ensuring all facts and evidence are gathered to present to the District Attorney of the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit for prosecution," Reynolds said.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Fauci discusses trial that showed no evidence that AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted a clinical trial that did not show a link between an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots. Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, emphasized that the Food and Drug Administration will review the vaccine before it could be approved for use in the U.S.

  • Xi, Kim share messages reaffirming China-N. Korea alliance

    The leaders of China and North Korea are reaffirming their traditional alliance following contentious talks between top diplomats from Washington and Beijing and diplomatic isolation and economic problems in the North that have left it ever-more dependent on the Chinese. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger “unity and cooperation” with China in the face of challenges posed by “hostile forces” while exchanging messages with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • 'The Talk' hiatus is extended as Piers Morgan keeps up Meghan criticism

    It looks as if CBS' investigation of Sharon Osbourne's racism discussion is taking longer than expected: "The Talk" hiatus is extended again.

  • Australia designates far-right group as terrorist organisation

    Australia on Monday designated a right-wing extremist group as a terrorist organisation for the first time, a ruling that gives Canberra the power to imprison members of the neo-Nazi group. The classification of UK-based Sonnenkrieg Division - also known as SKD - follows a similar ruling made by Britain last year. "SKD adheres to an abhorrent, violent ideology that encourages lone-wolf terrorist actors who would seek to cause significant harm to our way of life and our country," Peter Dutton, Australia's Minister for Home Affairs said in an emailed statement.

  • EU sanctions remain on the table, Germany warns Turkey ahead of EU summit

    European Union sanctions against Turkey remain on the table, Germany warned on Monday, after Ankara decided to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, a pact designed to counter violence against women, and to close down the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). European leaders will discuss strained ties with Turkey at an EU summit later this week, with a view to updating a 2016 migrant deal under which Ankara curbed entries into Europe in exchange for EU financial support. Last year, the EU threatened Turkey with sanctions after tensions over a decades-old dispute between Ankara and Athens in the Mediterranean flared up again, but relations have since thawed and the EU has put sanctions plans on hold.

  • Three fully vaccinated Hawaii residents test positive for Covid

    ‘It works in a huge percentage of people, but not everyone and that’s an important message’

  • Is your COVID vaccine working if you don’t experience side effects? Experts weigh in

    No immune system is like the other.

  • Lauren Boebert trends after claiming she’s hidden all her guns from Biden ‘upstairs’

    ‘Biden can never get to them now!’

  • Russian jets hit gas facilities and civilian areas near Turkish border, witnesses and rebels say

    Russian jets hit a gas facility, a cement factory and several towns and cities in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border on Sunday, as Syrian army artillery killed seven civilians and injured 14 medics in an attack on a hospital in the area, witnesses and rebel sources said. The sources said a Russian surface-to-surface missile also hit the town of Qah while Russian air strikes came close to densely populated refugee camps along the border with Turkey. A gas facility was hit near Sarmada city in Idlib province and dozens of trailers carrying goods in a parking lot near the border crossing of Bab al Hawa were set aflame in the latest attack on fuel facilities that serve an economic lifeline for a region that is home to more than four million people.

  • The historian who predicted every presidential race since 1984 says Trump likely won't make a political comeback in 2024

    The renowned political seer Allan Lichtman thinks Donald Trump is so mired in legal and financial problems that a successful 2024 run is unlikely.