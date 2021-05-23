Central Bank Nerves, China Dodges Russia, Biden Battle: Eco Day

Michael Heath
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

With the world barely through this crisis, central bankers are already wondering if a risk-taking binge is setting up the next one. Indeed, despite Beijing’s best efforts, asset bubbles are forming in ChinaIn the late 20th century, the prevailing wisdom was post-Communist countries should hasten transformation by pushing “Big Bang” price reforms. Had China listened, it may well have ended up like RussiaOne U.S. president after another promised to turn this Rust Belt city around. The latest proposal is bringing hope — and skepticismBack in February, the world was beating a path to Taiwan’s door for help to tackle a shortage of semiconductors. Now, Taiwan is paying the price for its lack of vaccines with a surge in infections. Indeed, data revisions leave it unsure where the outbreak is even headingChina never aimed to challenge the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency with the development of a digital yuan, said Xiaochuan Zhou, former governor of the People’s Bank of ChinaJapan’s new 10 trillion yen ($92 billion) university fund to boost advanced research should invest 60% to 70% of its money in stocksThe German economy is enduring a moment of flux as it tries to shake off the coronavirus crisis, just as the era of Chancellor Angela Merkel draws to a close. Meantime, Boris Johnson’s plan to unlock the U.K. economy appears on trackMixed returns -- Ziad Daoud analyzes what’s driving EM currenciesNigeria’s economic growth quickened as oil output started to recoverOne pillar of this year’s blistering commodities rally -- Chinese demand -- may be teetering

