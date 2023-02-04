Central Bankers Curb Their Enthusiasm for Rate Hikes: Eco Week

Craig Stirling
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Waning global enthusiasm for aggressive interest-rate increases may dominate the dozen or so central-bank decisions due in the coming week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In the wake of the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point move — and a market rally driven by investor euphoria that the inflation shock is finally fading — its peers are already well on the way to stopping as well.

Among the highlights this week, both the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday and the Reserve Bank of India the following day will probably deliver quarter-point hikes in borrowing costs that might mark their final salvos for now.

Poland’s central bank has already halted rate increases and will probably ratify that view on Thursday, while its Romanian counterpart may decide to do the same.

Even in Latin America, where monetary officials stood out in the past couple of years for their early hawkish reaction to surging prices, rate-hiking cycles are running out of steam, not least because of how far they’ve already advanced.

Mexico’s central bank, while still determined to act against inflation, may deliver only a quarter-point increase — its smallest move since 2021.

Some monetary officials are still keeping up a hawkish demeanor despite the shifting backdrop. Witness the European Central Bank, which hiked by 50 basis points on Thursday and all but promised to do the same in March.

Icelandic policy makers may also increase by the same amount on Wednesday, possibly echoed by Sweden’s Riksbank on Thursday.

But as investors have noticed, the hiking fever globally is no longer at its height. And with Russia’s central bank meeting on Friday possibly shifting the focus to monetary easing, financial markets are inevitably starting to wonder when the others will follow suit.

Elsewhere, investors finally get a look at the delayed release of German inflation for January, and the Bank of Canada will publish minutes for the first time.

Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what’s coming up in the global economy.

US and Canada

There’s not much on the US calendar, though still plenty for investors to digest after a week in which Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn’t push back against a market rally and then the monthly payrolls report appeared to show a huge increase in hiring.

Among the numbers due, jobless claims on Thursday may again indicate a tight labor market, and the University of Michigan report on Friday will update inflation expectations. About a half-dozen central bankers are due to speak, including New York Fed President John Williams, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and Powell himself.

In Canada, Governor Tiff Macklem will deliver his first speech since raising borrowing costs for an eighth-straight — and potentially final — time. His remarks Tuesday are likely to focus on how the Bank of Canada will interpret the trailing effects of 425 basis points of hikes since March.

The next day, the Ottawa-based central bank will offer the public a glimpse of its discussions before the Jan. 25 decision that saw officials signal their intent to move to the sidelines after raising the benchmark rate to 4.5% — the highest in 15 years.

The Bank of Canada, which unlike the Federal Reserve has never published minutes, announced in September it would accept an International Monetary Fund recommendation and begin releasing summaries of its deliberations.

On Friday, Canada’s policy makers will get the first of three major indicators before their March rate decision. Economists expect January’s labor force survey to show the job market starting to loosen as output slows toward a potential stall.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the US

Asia

Aside from the rate decisions in Australia and India, the primary focus in the region will be on China. Factory-gate prices due there on Friday may show a fourth month of annual declines, following drops in commodity costs.

CPI data the same day probably accelerated in January because of faster price increases in food and other categories.

Those numbers may garner particular attention from global policy makers worried that China’s reopening from Covid lockdowns could fuel another inflation surge around the world.

Elsewhere, in Japan — where the central bank is unconvinced that price growth is high enough — labor cash earnings data will point to the strength of wages.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Asia

Europe, Middle East, Africa

In the wake of the ECB’s big rate-hike decision, comments by its officials will be closely monitored. Among those scheduled to speak are Vice President Luis de Guindos, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, and central-bank governors from Austria, Italy and Spain.

The European Commission’s quarterly forecasts may also be a highlight. Having previously predicted a recession in the euro region, officials may lift their projections after a stronger-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter.

It’s a quieter week for euro-region data, with Germany the main focus. In particular, its inflation number — delayed from last week and unavailable to euro-zone statisticians — is due for release on Thursday, with economists predicting a re-acceleration.

Before then, German factory orders on Monday and industrial production the next day will also focus investors.

The key UK data this week will be on Friday, gross domestic product for December, which will give an indication of whether or not the economy succumbed to a recession. Bloomberg Economics reckons it avoided that outcome.

Elsewhere in Europe, Hungary — with the dubious claim of suffering the European Union’s highest inflation — will probably report a further acceleration in price growth on Friday.

Central banks in Sweden, Iceland, Poland and Romania are all due to meet. Serbian officials will also deliver a rate decision.

In Russia, slowing inflation is raising pressure on the central bank to ease rates and on the Finance Ministry to spend more, but both are worried that price growth will spike again; the central bank meets on Friday.

Looking south, the Bank of Uganda will likely look beyond a surprise quickening in inflation and leave rates unchanged for a second meeting on Monday. That will allow it to assess whether the uptick in prices is temporary or more sticky, as it allows 350 basis points of hikes last year to flow through the economy.

Egyptian inflation due on Thursday is likely to show another acceleration as the effects of the latest currency devaluation filter through.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEA

Latin America

Brazil’s central bank on Monday posts its survey of expectations, followed on Tuesday by the minutes of its meeting on Wednesday where policy makers kept the key rate at 13.75%.

Rising inflation expectations and the bank’s hawkish tone have analysts looking for a delayed start to what they expect to be only minimal easing this year.

In Mexico, the central bank is all but certain to raise its key rate from 10.5% after its record hiking cycle has secured only minimal disinflation since prices peaked in the third quarter.

Peru, too, will set a new record for tightening. Consumer prices have remained stuck above 8% since May and national unrest is adding to inflationary pressures.

The minutes of Banco Central de Chile’s Jan. 26 meeting will underscore policy makers’ resolve to keep the key rate at 11.25% until they’re certain that prices are really in retreat.

Inflation in Chile may have eased to 12% from 12.8%, while analysts see the results in Brazil and Mexico at a standstill near 5.7% and 7.8%, respectively.

More concerning, perhaps, is the elevated core readings bedeviling the region’s economies, offering the prospect of multi-year slogs to get consumer prices back to their targets.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America

--With assistance from Robert Jameson, Andrea Dudik and Stephen Wicary.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The White House Is Concerned About Crypto

    The White House published a statement warning about the risks of cryptocurrencies, pointing to last year’s various collapses. I spoke to an administration official about the statement and what it means.

  • A 'soft landing' is being priced in. That doesn't make it more likely: Morning Brief

    What to know in markets on Friday, February 3, 2023.

  • NYC Natural Gas Soars to Highest Since 2003 Amid Bitter Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices skyrocketed in New York and Boston as bitter cold descends, boosting demand for the furnace fuel.Most Read from BloombergTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chinese Spy CraftFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Downs Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon That Lingered for DaysNext-day gas deliver

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger sits down with Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., as they discuss the 2023 Grammy Awards, diversity in the Recording Academy, and challenges facing the music industry.

  • Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls

    U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession. Among these are equities’ positive January performance, a "golden cross" chart pattern on the S&P 500 and more stocks making new highs rather than new lows. Such signals are far from the only indicators market participants use to make investment decisions, and they are not foolproof.

  • Kohl’s New CEO Is an Activist Pick. What History Says About the Chance for Success.

    Retail has been a prime hunting ground for activist investors recently. While the new CEO of Kohl’s represents activists’ latest triumph, their overall record in the sector has been mixed. On Friday, Kohl’s (ticker: KSS) announced that interim CEO Tom Kingsbury would permanently take over the position, as was widely expected.

  • Morgan Stanley sees another 25-bps Fed hike in March after strong jobs report

    The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points (bps) at the March policy meeting following a blockbuster U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January, according to Morgan Stanley's latest research note released on Friday. The U.S. investment bank previously called for a pause in the rate-hiking cycle in March after the Fed increased the policy benchmark rate by 25 bps on Wednesday.

  • S&P 500 Stock Exxon Mobil Leads Top 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    S&P 500 stocks Exxon Mobil, Delta Air Lines and Qualcomm along with Dow Jones stock Boeing and Autoliv are in focus this week. With the market rally attempting to gain momentum, these stocks have earnings out of the way and give investors exposure options across different industries — including energy, semiconductors and airlines.

  • Morningstar Lists Undervalued Stocks, Including Meta

    "The U.S. equity market remains undervalued, albeit much less undervalued than at the beginning of the year," he wrote in a commentary. As of Jan. 31, a composite of the 700-plus stocks listed on U.S. exchanges and covered by Morningstar indicated the market was 10% undervalued. "However, while we view the broad markets as undervalued for long-term investors, in the short term, we think the easy returns are behind us," Sekera said.

  • Jobs report: 'Certainly a head scratcher,' Wall Street analysts react

    Wall Street analysts share their takes on the latest jobs report.

  • Why the massive jobs report actually isn't all that surprising

    The U.S. economy added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday. This was the largest monthly gain since last July.

  • Apple Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates. The Stock Is Falling.

    Mac, iPhone, and wearables sales came in well short of expectations in the latest quarter, raising new questions about consumer demand in a weakening economy.

  • Google Invests Almost $400 Million in ChatGPT Rival Anthropic

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has invested almost $400 million in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, which is testing a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the deal.Most Read from BloombergTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chinese Spy CraftFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS

  • Bankman-Fried Entity That Owns Robinhood Stake Goes Bankrupt

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd., an offshore entity that owns 55 million shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., filed for bankruptcy Friday amid a fight over who should get the stock following the collapse of FTX Group.Most Read from BloombergTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chinese Spy CraftFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseWhat You Need to Know About the Suspect

  • Adani Implosion Threatens Broader Blow to Indian Markets

    Indian opposition politicians are demanding an investigation into the government's ties with the Adani Group, as Boris Johnson's brother steps down from linked investment bank.

  • Sharks' Erik Karlsson grabs goal, assist for Pacific at 2023 NHL All-Star Game

    Erik Karlsson's offensive production didn't take a rest at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States has shot down the mysterious Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET.The balloon was taken down when it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour prior, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associated Press Saturd

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Solution To Chinese Balloon Is Deservedly Mocked

    The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.