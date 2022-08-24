Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation reflux

FILE PHOTO: A signpost greets travellers at the Gros Ventre entrance to Grand Teton National Park, in Jackson Hole
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Schomberg and Balazs Koranyi
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

By William Schomberg and Balazs Koranyi

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - This time last year, the world's biggest central banks were united in getting the inflation story wrong.

Now, as top policymakers gather for the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the U.S. central bank looks like it might manage a "soft landing" for its own economy, but the outlook for Europe is far more worrying.

Much of the world is facing the fastest price growth since the early 1980s, raising fears of a repeat of that era's wage-price spiral phenomenon that required double-digit interest rates - and painful recessions - to restore price stability.

That leaves many of the central bankers heading to the Grand Teton mountains this week hoping today's inflation pressures will abate quickly enough to allow them to counter the downturns anticipated in economies around the world.

"They are caught between a coming recession and sky-high inflation. Their first concern is to react to high inflation," said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg. "Once the recession is clearly there, the concern will shift."

That shift, though, could well be asymmetric, with the Federal Reserve in particular signalling an unwillingness to quickly reverse gears.

Last year at this time, for instance, Fed Chair Jerome Powell asserted that the jump in inflation would likely be transitory. As that narrative unravelled, he became the driving force behind the fastest pace of U.S. monetary tightening in four decades.

Moreover, he and others at the U.S. central bank have also indicated a willingness to tolerate a measure of contraction in the American economy if that is what is needed to tame inflation.

While there are some indications the Fed may soon dial down its rate hikes from the 75-basis-point pace at its last two policy meetings, Powell may use his keynote speech to the symposium on Friday to cool expectations among investors of cuts to borrowing costs in 2023.

"Powell will likely attempt to stress a slower pace of hikes but also a longer period of time in restrictive territory, taking a little wind out of the sail for the dovish pivot narrative," said Jack Janasiewicz, lead portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

'WON'T VANISH QUICKLY'

U.S. consumer price inflation fell but was still at nearly a 40-year high of 8.5% in July - down from 9.1% in the prior month - and is expected to average almost 4% in 2023, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

The outlook is starkly worse in energy-importing Europe where Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sky-rocketing energy prices that look set to keep on accelerating as Moscow retaliates against European sanctions by restricting gas flows.

Euro zone price growth is now set to hit double digits as measures taken by Germany and other countries to soften the cost-of-living hit for consumers start to expire, the Bundesbank warned this week.

European Central Bank forecasts show euro zone inflation will fall to 3.5% in 2023, but its figures have been steadily revised up and Germany now expects inflation above 6%, suggesting the ECB's next forecasts in September will go higher.

"These inflationary pressures are likely to be with us for some time," Isabel Schnabel, an ECB board member who will speak at the Jackson Hole symposium, said in a Reuters interview last week.

"They won't vanish quickly. Even with the ongoing monetary policy normalisation, it will take some time until inflation gets back to 2%."

The ECB last month raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years.

In Britain, which has taken fewer measures than most other European countries to protect households from the energy price surge and is also suffering from U.S.-style inflationary heat in the labour market, the situation is even more dramatic.

Analysts at Citi said this week that British inflation will hit 18% in early 2023, its highest rate since 1976, despite the Bank of England having already raised interest rates six times since December.

Although other analysts see a lower peak, that kind of hit to living standards is feeding speculation that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's successor will have to come up with a fresh round of huge support for households to avert a surge in destitution.

"In the UK, there is this talk about loosening fiscal policy, but you are going to essentially force the BoE to keep tightening," said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research, FX and rates at Societe Generale.

But Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, has detected some early signs of a global shift in the stance of monetary policy from the central banks of Brazil and the Czech Republic - among the first movers in the hiking cycle last year - which have suggested that their rates might have peaked.

"Over the past 20 years, the turn from hikes to cuts has tended to be abrupt rather than gradual, often in response to economic recessions," Flynn said.

"This year's symposium may provide an early indication of when the turn from hikes to cuts may occur."

(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Hawkish Fed comments knock stocks, help dollar

    Asian stock markets slipped for an eighth straight session on Wednesday, and the dollar loomed large as fresh hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official kept investors cautious ahead of this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari was the latest official to reiterate the Fed's focus on controlling inflation ahead of all else, and said on Tuesday his biggest fear was underestimating the extent of price pressures. "In some ways it's good news, the softer the data is now, the less the Fed has to do," said ING economist Rob Carnell, but he said there weren't too many reasons to expect a shift in tone from the Fed at this week's Jackson Hole symposium.

  • Investors see no Fed pivot, brace for hawkish Powell message in Jackson Hole

    Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation, and expect its chair Jerome Powell at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming this week to deliver an aggressive tightening message and dash hopes for a rate cut next year. The Jackson Hole, Wyoming retreat comes after investors last week viewed the transcripts from the Fed's July meeting as leaning dovish and as a green light to put some risk back on the table. The stock market initially held up and bond yields were steady, before markets re-considered that interpretation.

  • Fed’s Kashkari Says No Time To Back Off On Inflation Struggle

    “When inflation is 8% or 9%, we run the risk of un-anchoring inflation expectations,” Mr. Kashkari said at an appearance Tuesday, and if that happened, the Fed would likely have to embark on very aggressive rate rises to restore balance. “We definitely want to avoid allowing that situation to develop,” Mr. Kashkari said. Mr. Kashkari, who is not currently a voting member of the rate setting Federal Open Market Committee, didn’t say what he would like to happen in terms of the specifics of short-term rate increases.

  • 5 Nasdaq Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: Here Are The Fundamental And Technical Reasons Why

    Just look at Clearfield's tight weekly action seen in the last week of June and the first three weeks of July in 2020.

  • Don't let your kid go off to college without this must-have cleaning essential

    Is your child going off to college this year? Make sure they bring something that can make keeping their dorm room clean a bit easier.

  • CryptoPunks Briefly Flip Bored Apes as NFT Prices Continue to Crater

    The original PFP NFT collection briefly reclaimed the top spot from Bored Apes in a sign of the softening market.

  • India's NDTV rises 5% after Adani makes bid 'without consent'

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's NDTV Ltd jumped 5% to their highest in 14 years on Wednesday, a day after billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate said it was seeking a majority stake in the media group that runs three channels. NDTV said Adani swooped in "without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders". NDTV has often taken a critical stance on government policy and has been the target of income tax raids in recent years.

  • Euro’s Slide Below Dollar Parity Brings Little Cheer to Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro-area businesses spent years wishing for a weaker euro. Now it’s here and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsThe currency has slid more than 12% a

  • Threats of Blackouts Drive Japan to Embrace Nuclear Power Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is planning a dramatic shift back to nuclear power more than a decade on from the Fukushima disaster, aiming to restart a sweep of idled reactors and to develop new plants using next-generation technologies. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap Wit

  • Chinese battery giant CATL posts strong Q2 profit on robust EV sales

    CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, more than doubled its profit in the second quarter as Chinese authorities rolled out incentives to boost EV sales to cushion the impact of lockdowns during the period. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit of 6.68 billion yuan ($974.61 million) from April to June, according to Reuters calculations based on the company's filings, up 164% from a year ago. Revenue also surged to 64.29 billion yuan in the three-month period, from 24.91 billion yuan a year ago, Reuters calculations showed.

  • Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine likely exhausted, says ISW

    Russian forces’ momentum from territorial gains around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in late July is likely exhausted, and Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine are likely culminating, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Aug. 21 report.

  • California’s Newsom vetoes bill that would have allowed legal drug injection sites

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have legalized opioid injection sites in major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • Thai Meat Producer Betagro Seeks $554 Million in IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Betagro Pcl, a Thai meat producer, is seeking to raise about 20 billion baht ($554 million) in what would be the country’s second-largest initial public offering this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsJapa

  • Russian invaders still preventing advance of Ukrainian troops in south, says Ukraine’s General Staff

    The main efforts of the Russian invading forces in the Pivdennyi Buh axis on the southern warfront are focused on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on Aug. 23.

  • Latin American Crypto Firm Ripio Launches Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil

    Payments can be made in any of 28 different cryptocurrencies, and the card also offers 5% cashback rewards in bitcoin.

  • BlackRock, UBS Among Funds Slashing Exposure to China Property

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s largest high-yield bond funds are steering clear of China’s real estate sector as a worsening liquidity crisis weighs on the debt, according to research firm Morningstar Inc.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Are Investors Betting On Ethereum Over Bitcoin?

    Cryptocurrency news: Ethereum soars on final test merge amid a general rebound. Meanwhile, Coinbase is under investigation by the SEC.

  • Singapore Concludes Noble Group Saga With Fine and Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Noble Group Ltd., the commodity trader whose losses, spectacular collapse, court dramas and multibillion dollar restructuring dominated headlines in Singapore over several years, was fined by local authorities as investigations ended after a probe that began in 2018.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApp

  • Alaska Airlines flight turns back, makes emergency landing as engine cover rips off

    An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego was forced to turn back shortly after departure and make an emergency landing after an engine cover ripped off on Monday, the airline said.