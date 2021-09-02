What can central banks do to address climate risks?

·3 min read

The world's main central banks were seen as saviors of the global economy in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, but they are less than unified when it comes to addressing climate change.

- Why are they involved? -

The start of central bank involvement in climate action is sometimes attributed to a 2015 speech by the Bank of England's (BOE) then-governor Mark Carney entitled "Breaking the tragedy of the horizon -- climate change and financial stability."

While not directly involved in addressing global warming, central banks do have to be alert to its impact on the economy and the financial system.

Amid increasing public concern, the institutions are factoring considerations about climate into their policies and watching for threats to their main mandate for price stability, implications for banking supervision and economic growth more broadly.

-What can they do? -

One tool at their disposal are bank stress tests, which can gauge how financial institutions would hold up in the face of climate shocks.

While the European Central Bank (ECB) has only just launched a climate stress test initiative, the Bank of France by May had already examined nine banking groups and 15 insurance companies, revealing a moderate risk for these establishments.

The ECB also could take climate risk into consideration when buying corporate bonds or accepting those used for collateral, giving preference to assets of firms not involved in polluting activities.

The People's Bank of China also is considering climate stress tests, while the BOE started in June, reviewing banks such as HSBC and Barclays. It also should announce before the end of the year its program of greening its asset buybacks.

Many central banks have joined the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), which currently comprises 95 central banks and regulators, including those in China, India and Brazil.

Another member, the Bank of Japan (BOJ), in June offered zero-interest financing to lending institutions that fund environmental projects. The BOJ also will buy green bonds denominated in foreign currency.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve has been wading into the issue, but Chair Jerome Powell said in June that "climate change is not something that we directly consider in setting monetary policy."

However, "climate-related financial risk" is in its purview, he said, so the Fed is looking at the implications for bank supervision and regulation of the US financial system.

Mary Daly, president of the Fed's San Francisco branch, explained that the central bank "does not have the tools or nor is it the appropriate body to think about climate change and mitigating climate change."

But "we are absolutely involved in thinking about climate risk" including issues like how severe weather, fires and hurricanes can impact property values and the ability to get insurance, as well as how those could affect economic growth.

- Are they acting with sufficient urgency? -

Actions so far have been "fast and slow," said Eric Dor, director of economic studies at the IESEG School of Management in France.

While there is no shortage of ideas, "putting them into practice is very complex, you have to convince many stakeholders," he said.

But whether that means imposing financial constraints on institutions during stress tests, or the selection of green assets to buy, "you have to be progressive."

Central bankers of the richest nations are urging governments to take the lead in addressing climate issues, as they did in the two most recent economic crises.

"It is governments, not central banks, who are primarily responsible for facilitating an orderly transition, and who control the main required tools," ECB President Christine Lagarde said in July.

Romain Svartzman, economist at the Bank of France and co-author of a report entitled "The Green Swan" which examines the climate risks to the financial system, says central banks have a role to play, "but trying to solve it on their own will get nowhere."

"There is no point in a central bank moving on its own in a country where the government does nothing, and vice versa."

alb/jul/hs/cs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • She helped impoverished communities in India. Now Nithya Raman wants to help L.A.

    When urban planner Nithya Raman ran for Los Angeles City Council, she made a pledge: finding permanent dwelling for the city’s more than 41,000 unhoused residents.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin." The market analyst explained that the coin is now forming something that resembles a bull flag or a bull pennant and that we should expect new highs if it were to bre

  • Warren Buffett Is Backing Another IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know

    In recent years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have invested in more newly or soon-to-be public companies. They're about to have another on their hands.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • Best Buy launches new attack on Amazon

    Best Buy's website will have a few surprising new products for sale as the retailer seeks to better compete with Amazon.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks I Fully Expect to Double or More Within the Next 5 Years

    Jason Hawthorne (Align Technology): There's a simple reason I think Align Technology, a maker of clear teeth-straightening systems, could double your money in the next five years: The company is growing into an enormous market, and Wall Street can't seem to keep up. Doing the math, investors can see for themselves that Wall Street is still underestimating the company.

  • Create Your Own Stimulus Check with These 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks

    The COVID-19 recession was surprisingly mild. The sharp initial downturn officially lasted only two months, and many workers emerged with more money and better job prospects than ever before. For a comparison, the Great Recession lasted 18 months.

  • Pemex Is Buying a U.S. Refinery That Lost $360 Million This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos Mexicanos is buying has racked up a rare net loss of about $360 million this year, adding to the challenges Mexico faces in seeking energy independence. Mexico’s state-owned oil giant agreed in May to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s majority stake in the Deer Park refinery. The facility’s forced shutdown during the Texas freeze in mid-February led it to post the losses through July, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Deer Park ha

  • 2 Growth Stocks Turning Data Into Dollars

    As more of the economy goes digital, plenty of companies are making the switch and end up generating significant amounts of data. Managing all that new data becomes a hassle, but it's only a small part of the broader challenge.