Central banks have defeated inflation and should stop the punishment beatings immediately

Are we to assume that the same central bankers who failed to see the inflation storm coming 30 months ago will administer the correct therapeutic dose on the way down? - News Scans

If the US Federal Reserve pulls off an immaculate disinflation without murdering the economic expansion and throwing millions onto the dole, Jay Powell deserves a bow in homage. It is a very big if.

He has certainly succeeded in bringing down inflation to near normal levels and has done this with unemployment pinned to the floor at a half-century low of 3.7pc. Headline inflation has fallen for eleven consecutive months. The Cleveland Fed’s instant nowcast tracker fell to 3.2pc in June.

Several exotic measures favoured by the Fed are telling us that the great inflation spike of Covid-19 and Putin’s war has mostly burned itself out. Supercore PCE stripping out rogue effects from the pandemic is down to 3.1pc over the last three months (annualised), and “sticky CPI less food, energy, and shelter” is below 2.5pc. Even the restaurant index is tipping into contraction.

The increasing risk is that the Fed refuses to take yes for an answer. It seems so rattled by criticism, and so fearful of repeating the Burns error when it relaxed too soon in the 1970s, that it is casting around for ever more abstruse measures to discover a trace of residual inflation somewhere in the shadow of a penumbra.

The regional Fed presidents are still breathing fire. What they really object to is the stubborn refusal of the jobs market to crater since that must mean inflation in their Phillips Curve mental world. They are outraged by the bumper rise in ADP private payrolls in June.

Monetary tightening acts with long and wicked lags. The most aggressive rate cycle since the Volcker depression of the early 1980s has yet to feed through fully to the real economy and to debt refinancing.

Are we to assume that the same central bankers who failed to see the inflation storm coming 30 months ago because their DSGE models were wrong will administer the correct therapeutic dose on the way down with the same defective models that rely heavily on the very thin reed of inflation expectations?

For those interested, the UK’s outgoing rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro does a masterful job in her paper to the recent Sintra forum demolishing the whole rickety edifice of inflation expectations. She cites scholarship suggesting that raising interest rates can itself cause these expectations to rise in a perverse self-fulfilling spiral.

David Kelly, chief strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, says the US economy is already entering a “slow-motion slump” and the Fed’s last hold-out measure of sticky inflation will “nose-dive” over coming months for mechanical reasons.

“It hardly seems worthwhile to risk sparking a banking crisis or triggering a recession to achieve the inflation goals faster. It increases the risk that millions will lose their jobs in fighting a war against inflation that has mostly been won already,” he said.

The Fed itself has just published research showing that excess lockdown savings were spent much faster in the US than in other OECD countries, and this in part explains why the US economy has been on steroids. But those reserves are “currently completely depleted”. Credit card delinquencies are rising fast on cue.

Most analysts had assumed that there were enough windfall savings to keep demand powering through to the end of the year. If they are instead exhausted, we should assume that the extraordinary (and overlooked) 13.4pc fall in real M1 money over the last year, and the 7.8pc fall in real M2, will soon start to bite, with the full impact hitting over the next year or so.

A capex investment boom from Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act may compensate for the tapped-out consumer but the bond market does not seem to be telling us that. The steep inversion of the yield curve, and its persistence for the last year, is the collective verdict of global bond investors that the Fed is over-tightening into a downturn. The 10-year/3-month curve was the most inverted in modern American history last week at minus 1.58pc.

The puzzle remains the labour market. The non-farm payroll figures watched by the media have been torrid but this measure is a lagging indicator. The alternative household survey typically buckles first when the cycle turns and it registered a 310,000 fall in the numbers in work last month.

There was a time when the ISM manufacturing index was the most critical indicator on Wall Street so it was a surprise to veterans to see it crash below the boom-bust line to 46 earlier this week – consistent with the steep fall in US rail and trucking freight since February – without causing a flicker of concern on the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq.

The services index released today is stronger but not that strong: it is exactly where it was at the start of the recession in November 2007. This is not the portrait of an economy that needs more rate rises.

Jay Powell is a dove at heart and must be aware of the dangers. At Sintra, he warned of lag effects from past tightening and suggested that the labour market is no longer overheating. The implication is that the Fed should stop raising rates immediately. Instead he talked up two more rises, bounced into this contradiction by the inflation scorched-earthers (Bullard, Kashkari, Waller, Mester, Barkin).

This is a treacherous moment for the world economy. East Asia, Europe, and North America are all in an industrial slump, and China’s rebound in services has petered out as well.

The eurozone is in a credit crunch and a deepening recession, not that this will stop the European Central Bank pressing ahead with more punishment beatings. It is well on the way to another of its procyclical blunders. Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is right to lash out at the ECB’s “simplistic formula”, and right that “the cure will prove more damaging than the disease”.

Where does that leave Britain, now caught up in a vortex of inflation alarmism? The headline inflation rate will plummet over the second half of the year for the same reasons as it is already plummeting across the globe, albeit with a delay and slightly more slowly than in the eurozone, because of greater gas dependency and because the British economy is holding up better.

Interest rates will not go to 6.5pc, as priced by the futures market, let alone to JP Morgan’s 7pc, unless the Bank of England has gone mad. And two-year gilt yields are not going to stay anywhere near 5.6pc for long.

Recession or no recession, the international inflation shock is over. Long-term bonds have rarely looked so attractive, and the most beautiful of all right now is a 15-year British gilt on sale at a once-in-a-lifetime discount. The mispricing is spectacular.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.