Central banks ease off on rate hike push in October

Karin Strohecker and Vincent Flasseur
·3 min read

By Karin Strohecker and Vincent Flasseur

LONDON (Reuters) - The pace and scale of rate hikes delivered by central banks around the globe in October slowed down dramatically following September's historic peak.

Central banks overseeing four of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 200 basis points of rate hikes between them last month, while the remaining ones held rates. Policy makers at the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada raised lending rates.

By comparison, eight of the same 10 central banks raised rates by a combined total of 550 bps in September, the fastest pace of tightening in at least two decades.

The latest moves have brought total rate hikes in 2022 from G10 central banks to 2,050 bps.

"The pace of central bank tightening has likely peaked," said Marko Kolanovic at JPMorgan in a note to clients.

"More dovish rhetoric from the ECB, BoC, Fed and RBA recently indicate the pace of central bank tightening is likely to slow in the coming months, though it is early to assess whether this means a lower terminal rate."

(G10 interest rates https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-MARKETS/mypmomxdjpr/G10CENOCT22.gif)

Markets had recently taken heart from indications that rate hikes from major central banks - especially the U.S. Federal Reserve - were slowing down.

However, any optimism on that front might be premature, said Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute.

"We see central banks on a path to overtighten policy," said Boivin on Monday in a weekly outlook note from the world's largest asset manager.

"We think the Fed, like other developed market central banks, will only stop when the severe damage from rate hikes is clearer. Rates have already hit levels that may trigger recessions, in our view."

Policy makers and analysts have warned of a rising risk of recession, especially in Europe.

Data from emerging market central banks painted a similar picture. Five out of 18 central banks delivered 325 bps of rate hikes in October - less than half of September's tally and well below the monthly tally of 800-plus basis points in both June and July.

Indonesia, South Korea, Israel, Colombia and Chile all raised interest rates with the hiking cycle also nearing its end though there are some differences in near-term trajectories. While policy makers in Chile indicated that no more rate hikes were in the offing for now, Israel's central bank said it saw rates rising to levels above current levels.

Meanwhile outlier Turkey, where President Tayyip Erdogan is pushing for lower interest rates, delivered a bigger-than-expected 150 bps benchmark cut despite inflation at above 80%.

"The extent of the cost-of-living pressures are highly de-synchronised across the EM complex, with clear winners and losers," said Ehsan Khoman at MUFG.

In total, emerging market central banks have raised interest rates by a total 6,765 bps year-to-date, more than double the 2,745 bps for the whole of 2021, calculations show.

(Emerging markets interest rates https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-MARKETS/gkplwmaravb/EM18CENOCT22.gif)

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble drifts lower, Russian stocks retreat from over 5-week high

    The Russian rouble weakened against the dollar ahead of three treasury bond auctions by the finance ministry on Wednesday, hurt by reduced FX supply after the passing of a favourable month-end tax period, but supported by higher oil prices. The rouble has now lost the support of month-end tax payments, that usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities. "Despite a lower supply of foreign currency from exporters, the rise in oil prices may facilitate purchases in the national currency, which will allow the rouble to make a recovery over the course of the session and try to continue strengthening."

  • GSK lifts 2022 view after third quarter sales of $8.99 billion beat forecasts

    The British pharma major posted sales of 7.83 billion pounds ($8.99 billion) for the third quarter, up from GBP6.63 billion the year prior, and beating a company-provided consensus of GBP7.32 billion.

  • C$ pares monthly gain as investors eye Fed rate decision

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors used the final day of the month to adjust the composition of their portfolios and braced for another supersized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike when its two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday, but market pricing indicates roughly a 50% chance the U.S. central bank will move to a smaller hike of just 50 basis points at its December meeting. Last Wednesday, the Bank of Canada downshifted the pace of its policy tightening, hiking the benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 3.75% rather than by another 75 basis points.

  • Wizz Air plans to grow by 35% as travel demand holds up

    Budget airline Wizz Air said it planned to grow its capacity by 35% in the six months to the end of March as demand for travel remained strong despite the pressure on household budgets from inflation. "So far we are seeing no indication of a drop in demand so we remain confident," chief executive Jozsef Varadi said on Wednesday. The planned 35% growth in capacity is compared to pre-pandemic levels, meaning Wizz will join larger low-cost rival Ryanair as one of the few European airlines to exceed their pre-COVID size.

  • Britain's Next sticks to outlook after quarterly sales rise

    LONDON (Reuters) -British clothing retailer Next reaffirmed full-year guidance that was cut in September as it reported a 0.4% rise in third-quarter full-price sales, slightly ahead of its expectations. Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online and is often considered a gauge of how British consumers are faring, said on Wednesday it still expected full price sales for the rest of its 2022-23 year to fall 2% and a full-year pretax profit up 2.1% to 840 million pounds ($967 million). The group said full-price sales in the last five weeks of its quarter to Oct. 29 were up 1.4%, boosted by one particularly strong week at the end of September, when temperatures dropped and sales of heavier weight products improved.

  • German publishing king's dream of conquering the book world left in tatters

    Thomas Rabe, chairman of German media empire Bertelsmann, makes for an unlikely frontman. Slim and unassuming, the 57-year-old fitness fanatic is more at ease on endurance runs than in the spotlight. Yet when he walked on stage at the company’s vast management meeting last month, the standing ovation lasted for more than a minute.

  • Greece finds another survivor from migrant boat sinking

    One more person from a migrant boat shipwreck has been found alive, Greece's coast guard said Wednesday, bringing the total number of survivors to 11 from the sailboat that capsized and sank in rough seas east of Athens with reportedly about 68 people on board. The coast guard said the 11th survivor was found early Wednesday on land on the southern tip of Evia. The survivors, all men, include six Egyptians, three Afghans and two Iranians, and all have been taken to the town of Karystos on Evia.

  • Shareholders in Mister Spex (FRA:MRX) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    Mister Spex SE ( FRA:MRX ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But that...

  • Trader Joe’s United’s first loss is further proof that unionizing isn’t easy

    Three months into its unionizing efforts, Trader Joe’s United has lost its winning streak.

  • I Just Sold One of My Largest Investments -- And Bought These 7 Stocks With the Money

    One of my largest stock investments, STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), recently agreed to be taken private. I decided to sell my shares, which freed up a large amount of capital to reinvest, and here are the seven stocks I bought with it.

  • Cheesecake Factory stock down 10% after restaurant chain posts surprise quarterly loss

    Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. dropped more than 10% in the extended session Tuesday after the restaurant chain surprised investors with a quarterly loss and sales that were below Wall Street expectations, saying that inflation and higher costs continued to eat away at its operations. Cheesecake Factory lost $2.4 million, or 5 cents a share, in the fiscal third quarter, swinging from earnings of $33 million, or 64 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company

  • Top commercial real estate firm to slash $400M, mostly with job cuts

    The move highlights how economic uncertainty continues to rattle real estate and adjacent industries.

  • Next revenues inch higher in Q3 as lower temperatures boost sales

    The fashion retailer said full-price sales in the 13 weeks ended Oct. 29 rose 0.4%, slightly ahead of expectations.

  • Powell likely to be pressed on whether Fed will slow hikes

    Looming over the Federal Reserve meeting that ends Wednesday is a question of intense interest: Just how high will the Fed's inflation-fighters raise interest rates — and might they slow their rate hikes as soon as next month? The Fed on Wednesday is expected to announce a hefty three-quarter-point hike in its key short-term rate — its fourth straight — which will lead to still-higher loan rates for many businesses and consumers. What many Fed-watchers hope is that Chair Jerome Powell will hint at a news conference that the central bank may ease the pace of its hikes, perhaps to a half-point in December and two quarter-point hikes next year.

  • 'The U.S. is on fire again': Luxury watchmakers shake off economic concerns

    A cloudy economic outlook isn’t fazing luxury watchmakers laser-focused on the American consumer.

  • Credit Suisse Cut to One Level Above Junk Status by S&P on Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s long-term rating was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings to just one level above junk status, underscoring the bank’s challenges after it laid out a radical restructuring plan last week.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks

  • Cannabis stocks rally after Sen. Chuck Schumer said marijuana banking and expungements bill is 'very close'

    Shares of U.S. and Canadian cannabis companies rallied Monday after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Congress is "very close" to passing a cannabis banking and expungements measure. At a debate appearance on Sunday, Schumer said he's made progress with Republican senators about introducing and passing a cannabis bill that would open up banking services for legal pot companies and also erase criminal records for cannabis convictions, as

  • Ford is dropping production of its most popular car to focus on EVs

    The birth and death of the Ford Fiesta were bookended by global energy crises.

  • Disassembled Mi-2 helicopter found in container at Odesa customs office, says SBI

    A Mi-2 multi-purpose helicopter has been found during an inspection of containers at the Odesa customs office, the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported on Oct. 31.

  • Actor Lee Jihan among dead in Seoul Halloween tragedy

    Korean actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the large number of people crushed to death during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday evening. Local officials say a crowd of thousands celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in the nightlife district of Itaewon, resulting in the horrific tragedy that left at least 154 people dead and another 149 injured. A statement from Lee’s agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed his death to local news outlets.