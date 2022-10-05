Central banks must ‘aggressively’ raise interest rates to prevent spiralling wages, warns IMF

Bank of England, Interest rates

Central banks must keep raising interest rates aggressively to ensure prices and wages do not spiral out of control, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Economists also warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could spark a new era of deglobalisation, where inflation remains stubbornly high as companies raise prices to fund higher wages.

The IMF's intervention comes as central banks increase interest rates to fight inflation and governments look for ways to spur growth and help families deal with soaring energy bills.

Liz Truss is coming under pressure from Tory MPs to ensure working-age benefits rise in line with prices and find ways to keep the UK's debt mountain under control.

Raising benefits in line with earnings could save the Prime Minister up to £11bn a year, according to the Resolution Foundation.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, has also warned people not to ask for big pay rises that could stoke inflation further.

The IMF said the current period of higher prices, which has also partly been driven by supply chain issues in the wake of the pandemic, “may suggest that monetary policymakers should respond aggressively to such shocks, particularly in contexts like the current conjuncture, in which inflation is high and rising and wage growth is sensitive to inflation expectations”.

IMF data stretching back to the 1960s showed periods of soaring prices and wages tended to be short-lived when brought under control by higher interest rates, even if aggressive tightening pushed economies into recession.

It said higher prices driven by energy shocks that pushed down on real earnings were less likely to lead to a spiral if central banks remained vigilant.

Addressing the IMF report, Penny Goldberg, former chief economist of the World Bank, warned that attitudes towards globalisation had shifted in the wake of the pandemic and war in Ukraine, which could have major implications for future price rises.

Story continues

She said: “I would argue that the reason that we've seen very low inflation in the past three decades is this was the age of globalisation, where prices and wages were kept in check.

“When you may lose your job to someone abroad in a low wage country or to machines, you don't bargain very hard. But this attitude towards globalisation has changed in the last few years, but especially in the last year since the war in Ukraine. And if we transition to a regime where the message sent to firms is that you are sheltered from foreign competition, and the message sent to workers is that your jobs are safe, that may also contribute to rising inflation in the future.”

The Bank of England has raised interest rates seven times since December 2021 to try to keep a lid on prices. The Federal Reserve in the US and the European Central Bank have raised rates at a faster pace, although both central banks began increasing later.

Ms Goldberg said shifting workplace trends in the wake of the pandemic could also have implications for future price rises. “We've seen a shift in attitudes towards work,” she said.

“Terms such as 'quiet quitting' or 'the great resignation' have become standard and it's not clear whether this is just transitory or going to be a trend.”

Ms Goldberg said greater “demand for work-life balance” could either push down wages because people were willing to accept this as a trade-off for more leisure time, or even raise them if companies find it difficult to find the right staff.